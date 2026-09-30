One 49ers Position Group Continues to Prove Naysayers Wrong

Starting off the season with three wins isn’t that much of a surprise for the San Francisco 49ers.

They were always going to be a fairly strong team this year. What is a surprise is how one of their position groups is performing so far. That position is none other than the offensive line.

Brock Purdy has been kept clean (no sacks) in all three games this year. The 49ers’ offensive line has allowed a league-best 20 total pressures, which is a 22.5% rate, per Next Gen Stats.

It’s unreal to see how amazing they’ve been performing. They’re proving the naysayers wrong. All offseason, I’d see tons of fans criticize the 49ers’ offensive line.

Even last year, they were scrutinized as if they were the worst offensive line in the NFL. But they were never anywhere near as bad as they were made out to be. In fact, they’ve always been adequate.

One of the factors critics cite for why they were mediocre last year and in the offseason was the pressure rate Purdy faced. But numerous times, Purdy would hold onto the ball way too long.

He’s even acknowledged that coming into this season. He doesn’t want to hold onto a read for too long, looking for the chunk play when he has a wide-open checkdown in front of him.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebratse with offensive line Dominick Puni (77) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdy has helped out his offensive line this year by picking his spots for when to hold onto the ball for long. It’s proof of his growth, which is part of why he’s been so sharp this year.

Now, you can say that the 49ers haven’t faced a lethal pass rush. That’s true. The Arizona Cardinals were one of the worst pass-rushing units entering Week 3. The Miami Dolphins have no one noteworthy on their front.

As for the Los Angeles Rams, Myles Garrett was hurt and was rushing mostly against Trent Williams, who is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. The 49ers have benefited from weak matchups.

But that will drastically change in the next two weeks when they take on the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks. These two teams boast two of the best pass-rushing units in the league.

This is where they will truly be tested and measured. Still, the fact that they’ve been incredible through three games is fantastic, especially since naysayers claimed they were mediocre.

A mediocre offensive line would’ve gotten Purdy sacked at least a few times by now and wouldn’t have the NFL’s lowest pressure rate allowed on a quarterback.

I don’t think they will sustain this amazing level of play, but they’re definitely a solid group. Anyone who ever thought they were a lowly bunch needs to apologize to them immediately.

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