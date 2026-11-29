Mac Jones will see out the remainder of his two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, though what happens after is the biggest question.

Right now, though, the decision to keep him rather than trade him away was always the right decision. As much praise as Brock Purdy deserves for elevating his game to a whole new level this year, another season will pass without him completing a full season. It's something he hasn't done since 2023.

San Francisco is extremely fortunate that no team came forward with a Day 1 or second-round draft pick for Jones. Now, he is called upon again, and he revealed his exact mentality knowing he's staying in the City by the Bay till March.

"Yeah, definitely have thought about it and I was just glad that the deadline was over because for me I got to move forward," shared Jones with 49ers beat reporters on Friday.

"I told somebody in the locker room, it was as if I got traded to the 49ers on that day. That's how I looked at it. I've been here for a few weeks and now I'm getting my first start.

"If I was to be traded, that's how it would have been. I probably would have sat out the first week and then played, so here we are. That's how God works.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think of a story at Alabama. I think it was my second year. I wasn't playing. Tua [Tagovailoa] and Jalen [Hurts] were playing really well and I was getting a little antsy and I talked to my dad.

"I was like, 'Gosh, I don't know if I can do this. I want to transfer maybe.' Sure enough, the next week I was playing against Tennessee. So, kind of every time I've talked about it or wanted something, it's happened.

"That's just the way God works and you've got to be ready for your opportunity. That's kind of how I look at it and from the past and now in the present where today I'm treating it like I'm new to the team and I'm going to go earn everything I can."

Jones has the perfect mentality for a backup quarterback and they should keep him as long as possible, unless he wants QB1 money or a pay increase that significant that it doesn't make any sense financially.

The 49ers potentially going 10-1 with Jones coming in for the Seattle matchup would sum up how impressive their 'next man up' mentality has been.