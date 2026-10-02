Jed York Should Stay Away from the 49ers When his Suspension Ends

Finally, the NFL decided how to punish 49ers owner Jed York for getting caught in a human-trafficking sting in a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio nearly two months ago.

On Friday, the NFL suspended York for six games and fined him $500,000 for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

York did not hold a press conference or a Zoom meeting with reporters to discuss the news, but he did release this statement through 49ers P.R.: "Today, the NFL concluded its review, and I accept its decision in full. To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry. This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family. While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one’s failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better. Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead."

Since York has stayed away from the team for the first three games of the season, those games count toward his suspension, and he will be eligible to return to the 49ers on Oct. 20 ahead of their Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It's hard to tell, but from the tone of his statement, it seems he intends to return to California and run the team, or at least watch their games. If that's the case, allow me to offer York some advice.

Don't.

Stay in Ohio. Run the team from Youngstown. Let Al Guido handle the day-to-day operations at the facility. He's holding it down without you. Let Kyle Shanahan coach the team in peace. He's doing a great job.

Frankly, the 49ers don't need you around right now. They're undefeated. Their system is working, and it doesn't include you. As soon as you come back, you become the story. The 2026 49ers become your redemption arc, sort of like how the 2026 Browns have become Deshaun Watson's redemption arc, even though he's not the best player on the team. Their season is now all about him.

You don't play quarterback or convert third downs or make tackles. You don't need to make this season about you any more than you already have. Stay in the background. Let other people be the stars and get the credit. That's the best thing you can do for your franchise after embarrassing it.