5 Bold Predictions for 49ers Against Dolphins
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The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be beat the Miami Dolphins and move to 2-0 this season. What are some potential bold outcomes for their Week 2 game?
5 Bold Predictions for San Francisco 49ers in Week 2
Kaelon Black leads the 49ers in rushing yards in Week 2
In Week 1, McCaffrey had 10 rushes for 68 yards, but Kaelon Black was not far behind him. He posted 14 carries for 65 yards. Black had more attempts because the team had a lead and wanted to ice the game by resting McCaffrey. Considering the Dolphins are massive underdogs, the 49ers might be looking to their rookie late in the game again. McCaffrey might start hot, but Black is going to finish this game with more rushing yards.
Mike Evans goes over 100 in the first half
The 49ers unleashed Mike Evans in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams. Then, he caught a two-yard touchdown in the second half and did not record any other catches. When he gets going, there is not a player as impactful as Evans in this offense. The Dolphins secondary is a lot worse than the Rams. Evans had 47 yards in the first half against the Rams. He could double that against Miami.
Defense Creates a Tight First Half
The 49ers bodies might take time to adjust after the trip. Miami is coming into the game desperate and hoping to avoid an 0-2 start. It could lead to Miami unloading on the 49ers and throwing their best punch. San Francisco is the better team, but it might take them some time to get their feet under them.
Look for Malik Willis and De’Von Achane to make life tough for the 49ers run defense early.
Upton Stout records an Interception
The Dolphins slot receiver led the team in targets last week, but only caught three of his eight targets. Stout is set for a big third season. He can pick off Malik Willis in this game.
Ogbo Okoronkwo records a sack
This is bold because Okoronkwo is currently on the practice squad. Still, the team will use their elevation to bring him up, which they did in Week 1. It was Okoronkwo, not Nick Bosa, Keion White or rookie Romello Height leading the team in pressures in Week 1. With a lead against Malik Willis, sacks are coming. Okoronkwo can record one.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley