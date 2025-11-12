3 Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Week 10 Loss to the Rams
Losing to the Los Angeles Rams isn't much of a surprise for the San Francisco 49ers.
What was a surprise was how they went about losing. There were times it was going to be a blowout, and times when it looked like they would come back.
Nevertheless, there were chances for the 49ers to make it a game and win if some plays had gone their way. But these are the three plays that heavily influenced the 49ers' Week 10 loss the most.
Defense gets dog walked
This is cheating, but who cares? The first three defensive series for the 49ers were abysmal. They got completely dog walked by the Rams.
There isn't a single play that heavily influenced the Rams' success on those drives. Rather, it was every play. It was a pure beatdown that the Rams' offense gave the 49ers' defense.
Although there is one lowlight to point out. On the third touchdown that put the Rams up 21-0, Ji'Ayir Brown whiffed on a tackle to stop Puka Nacua. It was peewee-level bad. What a joke. It summarizes the first three series perfectly.
Failed fourth down conversion
After trailing 21-0, the 49ers' offense needed a touchdown. A field goal wasn't going to cut it. Luckily, the 49ers started moving the ball well as opposed to their previous drives.
They had reached the Rams' 11-yard line and were faced with a fourth down. Wisely, Kyle Shanahan elected to go for it. Again, a field goal wasn't going to cut it. It would've been cowardly.
The 49ers go for it on a run to the left with Christian McCaffrey. Unfortunately, they failed to convert. Tight end Luke Farrell got beat on his block and allowed Byron Young to make the tackle on McCaffrey.
Scoring there was imperative based on time and momentum. All that stop did was allow the Rams' confidence to grow, while deflating the 49ers.
Mac Jones' biggest mistake
It's easy to say that Mac Jones' biggest mistake against the Rams was his interception. However, it really isn't. His biggest mistake occurred on the final drive of the first half.
On first down at the 50-yard line, the 49ers had 37 seconds to score. That's plenty of time to get a touchdown, or at least a field goal. There was a chance for the 49ers to tally a touchdown.
On this play, Jones had Demarcus Robinson flying open on a post-route on the left side of the field. All Jones has to do is chuck it to him deep as soon as he makes his cut.
Unfortunately, Jones instead targeted Jauan Jennings on a 20-yard pass. It would be incomplete. If Jones hits Robinson, the 49ers likely score a touchdown and go into halftime with a tie game at 21.
