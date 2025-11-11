49ers Lose Out on Signing Highly Coveted Free Agent
A swing and a miss.
The San Francisco 49ers will not be signing highly coveted free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. after they hosted him for a workout on Monday.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the former Los Angeles Charger is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will start out on their practice squad with the hope of eventually getting elevated.
Given how porous the Steelers' defense is, especially their secondary, it makes sense for Samuel. He was never going to sign with the 49ers, even if they did extend an offer to him.
Asante Samuel Jr. chooses the Steelers over the 49ers
On a conference call with reporters on Monday, Kyle Shanahan was asked about how Samuel's visit and workout with the 49ers went.
“I didn't get a chance to meet with him or was part of the workout. I've been dealing with our team and putting the Rams game to bed, so haven't gotten a chance to talk to anyone about it yet," Shanahan said. "But, I'm sure just to check him out and see where he is at. We know he has been a hell of a player, so it’s probably just to see where he is at right now.”
There's no telling if the 49ers extended an offer to Samuel or not. But Shanahan's response sounds like it was more due diligence of the 49ers than anything.
Bringing him onto the practice squad would've been fine, but at the end of the day, how does Samuel help the 49ers? He doesn't rush the passer or play safety. That is where the 49ers need help the most.
Samuel never made sense for the 49ers. He likely knew that, too. He had plenty of suitors to choose from anyway, which made it less likely for the 49ers to bring him aboard.
Losing out on him isn't a bummer at all. His name props him up more than anything. Samuel is solid in coverage but is soft. He can't be counted on to be physical, and playing in the NFC West, you have to be tough.
Maybe now the 49ers can swing their attention to any pass rushers. That is what they need, reinforcement on their defensive line, because players are dropping like flies.
They could also use a surprise contributor since their pass rush is still irrelevant. Unfortunately, at this stage of the season, there isn't much the 49ers can do to improve their defense dramatically.
