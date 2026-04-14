3 Running Backs the 49ers Should Avoid in the NFL Draft

Taking a running back in the NFL draft has been a common theme of the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

That theme is poised to be maintained in this year’s draft, with the position being lackluster. When the 49ers do inevitably take a running back, they would do well to avoid these three prospects.

Kaytron Allen

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back DeShon Singleton (8) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

If you look at the stats that Penn State’s Kaytron Allen put up the last two seasons, you’d think it would be a great idea for the 49ers to draft him. Allen tallied 2,411 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

That’s solid production with last season being a step up for him. However, he doesn’t possess legitimate receiving ability. Aside from screens, which the 49ers rarely dial up, he’s useless in that realm.

Allen doesn’t contribute on special teams either, which is where the Niners would use him as well. But most importantly, he has a past issue that The Athletic’s Dane Brugler revealed, which will make the 49ers doubt him.

There’s talent with Allen for sure. And in the right offense, he could thrive. He just wouldn’t be a great fit on the 49ers, especially at this time. They’re looking for a running back with more tools and speed.

Demond Claiborne

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) tries to elude Duke Blue Devils cornerback Tre'Shon Devones (24) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There’s a lot to like about Wake Forest’s Demond Claiborne. His best skill is his speed. He’s lightning quick, running an impressive 4.37 at the scouting combine.

The 49ers need speed on offense, and Claiborne would dramatically help that. He would excel on the outside runs the 49ers are fond of calling. It’s like getting Raheem Mostert 2.0 for them.

However, what’s concerning about him is that he struggles to handle the football. That isn’t going to sit well with Shanahan. Claiborne fumbled the ball five times on 179 carries.

That alone can keep the 49ers from wanting him, but what will seal the deal is that he’s not as great running between the tackles and is a liability in pass pro.

Shanahan wants his running backs to be capable of it all. So, while Claiborne has a lot of traits to like, he also has a lot of low-end ones that detract.

Le’Veon Moss

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

What makes a running back thrive in the 49ers’ offense is being patient, decisive, and having one-cut ability. That’s what Texas A&M’s Le’Veon Moss possesses. He would do a decent job running the rock for the Niners.

But his negatives outweigh the positives of what he can do as a runner. It starts with his struggles as a blocker in pass protection. He’s unreliable there and would get Brock Purdy thrashed.

He also doesn’t have adequate receiving skills. There’s not enough in his arsenal besides running for him to be a strong fit on the 49ers, especially with his injury history. He missed six games last year with an ankle injury and tore his ACL in 2024.

Moss is too risky for the 49ers to take at any point in the draft. Even if they had another pick or two on Day 3, it still wouldn’t make Moss an enticing player to draft.

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