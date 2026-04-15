3 Running Backs the 49ers Should Take in the NFL Draft

One position that is very likely for the San Francisco 49ers to draft this year is running back.

With no veteran free agents added, the 49ers only have Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo to back up Christian McCaffrey. James is practically still a rookie, and Guerendo is on the outside looking in.

The 49ers are primed to draft a running back. It would be surprising if they don’t take one and continue their yearly trend. When they do, they should look at one of these prospects to draft.

Jonah Coleman

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

It would probably be a dream come true for Washington's Stockton-born Jonah Coleman to be drafted by the 49ers. Usually, that’s the case when getting to a place close to home.

If it is a dream of his, there’s a chance he will get to live it. The 49ers could use his skill set in their offense. He’s a zone scheme running back, which is a great start.

Coleman is a strong, physical runner who can give the 49ers a change of pace in their offense. He’s also capable of handling catches out of the backfield or being utilized in pass pro.

The downside with Coleman is that he isn’t an explosive player. You won’t expect him to generate house calls for 20 yards or more. The 49ers need more explosive plays out of their running game.

If they’re fine to overlook that with Coleman given his other bright skills, then he’s a player they should draft in the fourth round.

J’Mari Taylor

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Sticking with backs that perform well in a zone scheme, Virginia’s J’Mari Taylor would be another solid selection in the fourth round.

He ran for 1,062 yards last season and 14 touchdowns. Taylor has demonstrated excellent patience and has a nice jump cut to break open on runs.

Shanahan will love that about him. He’s also a very good receiver. Taylor almost tallied 100 catches in his college career. He reeled in 43 catches for 253 yards and two scores last year.

Taylor would be a great rotational player for the 49ers with his versatility. However, similar to Coleman, he doesn’t offer breakout play ability. He only had 21 carries of 10-plus yards last year.

Again, if the 49ers are able to overlook that, then Taylor is their man. He offers more impact as a receiver than Coleman, which might be enough for the 49ers to take him.

Emmett Johnson

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Arguably, the best running back the 49ers can take in this draft is Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson. He’s everything the 49ers are looking to add. They want all of their backs to be similar in skill set to McCaffrey.

Johnson provides exactly that. He’s a solid runner with the football, excelling in a zone scheme. He’s proven to be smart when attacking and waiting for rushing lanes. That’s huge in Shanahan’s offense.

Along with that, he’s an exceptional receiver. Johnson tallied 46 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns. His ability to run routes is crisp and can get better. He’d be the perfect reliever for McCaffrey.

The main issue with him for the 49ers has nothing to do with his skills. It has everything to do with where the 49ers can draft him. Taking a running back cannot happen in the second round, but there’s a chance that’s where Johnson is taken.

The 49ers might have to trade up for him. Waiting until they get to the fourth round to see if he’s there might be an errant move. But if he’s somehow there, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the 49ers to get him.

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