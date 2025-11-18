3 Things We Learned From the 49ers' Week 11 Win Against Arizona

When running INSIDE the tackles, Christian McCaffrey is averaging 4.6 YPC on 81 rushes, +6.4 EPA, 3 TDs, and 9 runs of 10+ yards



When running OUTSIDE the tackles, he’s averaging 2.6 YPC on 99 rushes, -37.3 EPA, 1 TD, and 7 runs of 10+ yards



🧐🧐