3 Things We Learned From the 49ers' Week 11 Win Against Arizona
There are always a few things to learn from the San Francisco 49ers in every win or defeat.
That includes an expected 41-22 win against the Arizona Cardinals. With that said, here are the three things we learned from the 49ers in their Week 11 win against Arizona.
Christian McCaffrey thrives on inside runs
Heading into this game, Christian McCaffrey averaged 4.6 yards per carry on inside runs versus while averaging 2.6 on outside runs. The 49ers have finally realized that McCaffrey thrives on inside runs.
61.5 percent of McCaffrey's rushes against the Cardinals were between the tackles. Sure enough, it helped lead to him a season-high 6.2 yards per carry. McCaffrey didn't break 100 yards rushing.
But this game was arguably his most efficient. The 49ers have to continue to skew his runs inside. They did for about two-thirds of his carries, so that's as good as it will get to keep it from being predictable.
A trade still wasn't going to help the 49ers significantly
It was evident after the Rams' game that a trade wasn't going to significantly help the 49ers. That point was only cemented further against the Cardinals.
Yes, the 49ers did a sound job holding Arizona to 10 points until the late moments of the fourth quarter. But the yards they allowed were disgusting. If it wasn't for turnovers and penalties called on the Cardinals, it would've been a close game.
Arizona also doesn't possess much talent on offense. The 49ers are going to struggle against any offense. They are just too depleted on defense with their plethora of injuries.
Trey Hendrickson wasn't going to fix that. Maybe the 49ers' defense is one or two possessions better, but I wouldn't hold my breath. They are lacking everywhere, which is why not trading for anyone is still the right call.
Brock Purdy can be his 2023 version again
Surprisingly, Brock Purdy played really well against the Cardinals. Rust was expected from him as well as his turf toe injury, since he isn't going to be fully healthy this season.
But rust wasn't a factor, and his turf toe looked mild. Purdy had shades of the 2023 version in this game. He proved that he can get back to that level. Now, he did show signs of being reckless, but it wasn't often.
He just needs to be reminded to run the offense as it is. He has proven before that he is the best at it. So long as he keeps his arrogant off-schedule attempts minimal, the 49ers' offense will flourish.
