49ers Emerge as One of NFL’s Most Improved Rosters After Free Agency

There's a lot to love about the San Francisco 49ers' free agency so far.

They've addressed multiple positions that needed filling without overspending, which free agency often encourages teams to do when pursuing players who fit their schemes.

The 49ers front office wasted no time bringing in some important additions, and Ben Solak of ESPN is extremely encouraged by their moves, ranking the 49ers second among the NFL's most improved rosters.

There's nothing Ben Solak doesn't like about 49ers' free agency so far

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Once again, the acquisition of Mike Evans and the team-friendly financial implications behind it have become one of the best free agency moves this offseason.

"I loved: The Evans deal. This was one of the most team-friendly signings in this free agency period," wrore Solak.

"With only $14 million guaranteed at signing and most of his 2027 and 2028 money tied into option bonuses, the 49ers are committed to Evans for only one season, which would be important should he look completely unplayable in his age-33 season.

"Far more likely, Evans should fill a valuable role of vertical specialist, third-down stick mover and red zone matchup nightmare."

While the signing of Evans has been widely praised across the league, Solak also highlighted the 49ers' acquisition of Osa Odighizuwa from the Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick.

The move could prove especially valuable for the 49ers, as Odighizuwa helps fill a major need along the defensive line. After all, he ranked ninth in pass-rush win rate among all interior defensive linemen in 2025. He's racked up 17 sacks and 195 pressures in his career too.

"I didn't love: Nothing. The Odighizuwa trade was an enormous boon. A third-round pick for a rising 28-year-old with three years of team control at a premium position of massive need? Home run!

"And the fliers on Hobbs and Greenlaw should be exactly the shot in the arm this defense needs. At worst, they will play rotational roles; at best, they could return to starting form."

The moves this offseason suggest to Solak that the 49ers are close to becoming a true Super Bowl contender. That could depend, however, on whether they ensure Trent Williams remains in the City by the Bay.

"I had WR depth questions, too, but in comes Kirk. If the 49ers can just keep Trent Williams in the building for one more year and get full recoveries from Mykel Williams (knee) and Nick Bosa (knee), I'll be a full believer," he added.