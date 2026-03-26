49ers Emerge as One of NFL’s Most Improved Rosters After Free Agency
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There's a lot to love about the San Francisco 49ers' free agency so far.
They've addressed multiple positions that needed filling without overspending, which free agency often encourages teams to do when pursuing players who fit their schemes.
The 49ers front office wasted no time bringing in some important additions, and Ben Solak of ESPN is extremely encouraged by their moves, ranking the 49ers second among the NFL's most improved rosters.
There's nothing Ben Solak doesn't like about 49ers' free agency so far
Once again, the acquisition of Mike Evans and the team-friendly financial implications behind it have become one of the best free agency moves this offseason.
"I loved: The Evans deal. This was one of the most team-friendly signings in this free agency period," wrore Solak.
"With only $14 million guaranteed at signing and most of his 2027 and 2028 money tied into option bonuses, the 49ers are committed to Evans for only one season, which would be important should he look completely unplayable in his age-33 season.
"Far more likely, Evans should fill a valuable role of vertical specialist, third-down stick mover and red zone matchup nightmare."
While the signing of Evans has been widely praised across the league, Solak also highlighted the 49ers' acquisition of Osa Odighizuwa from the Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick.
The move could prove especially valuable for the 49ers, as Odighizuwa helps fill a major need along the defensive line. After all, he ranked ninth in pass-rush win rate among all interior defensive linemen in 2025. He's racked up 17 sacks and 195 pressures in his career too.
"I didn't love: Nothing. The Odighizuwa trade was an enormous boon. A third-round pick for a rising 28-year-old with three years of team control at a premium position of massive need? Home run!
"And the fliers on Hobbs and Greenlaw should be exactly the shot in the arm this defense needs. At worst, they will play rotational roles; at best, they could return to starting form."
The moves this offseason suggest to Solak that the 49ers are close to becoming a true Super Bowl contender. That could depend, however, on whether they ensure Trent Williams remains in the City by the Bay.
"I had WR depth questions, too, but in comes Kirk. If the 49ers can just keep Trent Williams in the building for one more year and get full recoveries from Mykel Williams (knee) and Nick Bosa (knee), I'll be a full believer," he added.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal