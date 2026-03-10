49ers are Losing Return Specialist Skyy Moore to Packers

Well, this is a bummer.

Free agent wide receiver and return specialist Skyy Moore is leaving the San Francisco 49ers to sign a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The 49ers acquired Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs in mid-August. All it cost the 49ers was a 2027 pick swap of their sixth-round pick with the Chiefs' seventh-round pick.

Trading Moore was a method to reinforce the receiver room, but it mostly tied up the return specialist role. The 49ers didn't have a viable option for it, which led them to Moore.

Initially, Moore struggled in his role. He was oddly fielding kicks within the five-yard line instead of letting them bounce out of the end zone or the sidelines.

Eventually, Moore picked up the slack and became a threatening kick/punt returner. He averaged 27.5 yards per kick return and 11.6 yards per punt return.

Two kick returns, one against the Cleveland Browns and one against the Arizona Cardinals, were almost house calls. He helped set the tone for the 49ers in those games to win.

Moore was easily the best return specialist the 49ers have had under Kyle Shanahan. Yet, they let him walk in free agency to sign with the Packers.

Where the 49ers go from here

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Expect the 49ers to look at Jacob Cowing to fill that void. He was handling those duties in 2024 and was set to do it again in 2025 before a hamstring injury derailed his entire season.

He should be in line for the role again. I'd also look for the 49ers to take an extremely cheap flyer on another return specialist in free agency.

If Moore signed with the Packers, it was likely due to the 49ers not willing to spend much on him. They have to believe they can find another adequate returner in free agency or pass it off to Cowing.

Either way, there's some risk involved. Moore was a threatening returner. Not only was he capable of ripping off giant runs -- he forced kickers to go away from him.

It allowed the 49ers to predict returns on special teams thanks to him. Now, they're going to look for a flyer, look to Cowing, or someone else on their roster.

They could even draft another player, but that didn't work out last year with Junior Bergen. Re-signing Moore seemed like an easy decision, but it's likely the 49ers shortchanged him.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.