Two Former 49ers Could Return to the Team in Free Agency

One position the San Francisco 49ers should be targeting in free agency is the defensive line.

The 49ers finished dead last in sacks (20) this past season. Of course, losing Nick Bosa played a significant role in that, but it proved that the 49ers need depth.

They don’t need a renowned player, although that’s certainly welcomed, just someone who can rotate and give them some impactful snaps. Trey Hendrickson is surely on most fans’ wishlists.

But I wouldn’t get my hopes up with the 49ers getting in on that sweepstakes. They’ll be looking for cheaper players, and it just so happens that there are a couple for that.

These two players are former 49ers who gave impressive contributions to the team when they were there. Reuniting with former players and coaches is a trend likely to repeat this offseason.

Arden Key

Tennessee linebacker Arden Key (49) celebrates a sack against Houston during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

For a few years, the 49ers were a rehabilitation center for defensive linemen. They were a team that would get players’ careers back on track.

Arden Key is one example of it. He came to the 49ers in 2021 and was a solid contributor, tallying six and a half sacks. It was a career-high at the time for him.

Because of his performance that year, he ended up finding adequate deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans. Since leaving the 49ers, he’s totaled 21 sacks.

Now that he’s a free agent and the 49ers need players on the defensive line, Key would be a match made in heaven. It would be an excellent reunion.

Last year, Key tallied five sacks and 33 pressures. That’s not too shabby considering he played on the Titans. Those numbers would’ve been the best on the 49ers in 2025.

Charles Omenihu

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Another player who had a career resurgence after joining the 49ers is Charles Omenihu. He had a sizable impact as a pass rusher in 2021 and 2022.

After that, he joined the Chiefs and has been an excellent rotational player for them. He can give that to the 49ers. They certainly need it.

Omenihu had nearly identical numbers to Key, putting up five sacks and 34 pressures. Again, he would’ve given the 49ers the best production.

Omenihu appreciated his time with the 49ers, especially defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. Perhaps that relationship brings him back to the team that got him on track.

