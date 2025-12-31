The 49ers must make this change to beat the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers defense should have one goal when it comes to facing the Seattle Seahawks. That is to shut down Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle has some other threats, but it is clear that their offense goes through the star receiver and if you slow him down, you slow down the rest of the offense.

Will the San Francisco 49ers shadow Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

Deommodore Lenoir is the 49ers highest paid cornerback and their most talented. Renardo Green may be back this week, but he is coming off of an injury and his backup has been a major liability. The 49ers have two plans, they could play sides and let the Seahawks dictate who matches up on Smith-Njigba, or they could have Lenoir follow him.

If you ask Lenoir, he wants to follow the star.

#49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir says he wants to shadow #Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba this week



"I'm ready for this, I hope he's ready..Man to Man coverage, me and him. That's what I want."

He told Robert Saleh that he is up for the challenge and wants to do it. The 49ers should let him.

The only question is whether they never do this. Robert Saleh is very strong on playing his scheme and having few changes so that his defense can play fast and sound. Mixing things up takes away from his style.

Beyond that, if the Seahawks line up Smith-Njiba in the slot there is a chance that Lenoir can handle himself in that area with his experience. However, it does leave someone like Upton Stout to have to shift to the outside in what will likely be a disadvantage matchup.

Still, you may take Rashid Shaheed on the outside with an easy matchup against Stout if it means that Smith-Njigba is not torching you.

The Seahawks offense has not been nearly as strong in recent weeks and some of this comes to teams shutting down the star.

Smith-Njigba has gone under 100 yards in seven games this season, but four of them are in the last five weeks. Teams are finding ways to take him away, and it is forcing the offense to struggle. So, the plan should be to put all assets into stopping their star and worrying about what happens when the other players step up if they do step up.

The 49ers defense has been struggling in recent weeks, but this is actually a matchup that can favor them if they make the proper adjustments. If Darrell Luter sees a lot of Smith-Njigba, the 49ers will need to score 40 points against the best defense in the NFL.

