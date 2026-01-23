49ers Potentially Trading for This All-Pro Receiver is a Fantasy
In this story:
One thing that became clear for the San Francisco 49ers in their divisional playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks is that they need a dominant wide receiver.
With Brandon Aiyuk abandoning the 49ers, they were left with Ricky Pearsall as their lead receiver. Pearsall, when healthy, has proven to be an excellent talent, but he’s not a receiver who can take over.
Even if he was, his injury trend makes him unreliable. The 49ers need another wide receiver in the fold. That is why the 49ers were recently recommended to trade for Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings.
Acquiring Jefferson would take the 49ers’ offense to new heights. The cost to get him would be incredibly steep, but worth it. However, trading for Jefferson is a fantasy. It’s nothing but a pipe dream.
49ers are never getting Justin Jefferson
For starters, the Vikings would never trade Jefferson. He’s their best player. Even if Jefferson requested a trade, the Vikings aren’t obligated to grant it. They would be insane to do it.
Besides, the Vikings have a fairly talented roster. They won nine games for crying out loud. They're not a bad team at all. Had it not been for their mediocre quarterback situation, they most likely would have made it to the playoffs.
Imagine if the Vikings had Mac Jones. It would’ve gone smoother for them this year.
Maybe if the Vikings were a bottom-five team. They could entertain resetting their roster with a haul of draft picks by trading Jefferson. It’s the only plausible situation that they aren’t in.
Not to mention the fact that the Vikings wouldn’t want to trade Jefferson in the NFC. They’d be inclined to get him out of the conference and into the AFC. That’s a standard most teams follow, so they don’t have to face that player again.
But let’s say the Vikings are fine with trading Jefferson. Do the 49ers provide the most attractive trade package? No shot. They have a late draft pick in every round this year at No. 27.
Minnesota would get throttled with criticism if it traded Jefferson for the No. 27 overall pick and some change. It wouldn’t make sense at all for them to do it. He’s worth a top 15 pick.
There's hardly anything the 49ers have that can earn them Jefferson. You could say throwing in Jones, and the first round pick is good, but who is Jones throwing to then?
The 49ers acquiring Jefferson from the Vikings will never happen. It’s a wild fantasy, which is how you know the offseason has officially kicked off.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN