49ers Potentially Trading for This All-Pro Receiver is a Fantasy

One thing that became clear for the San Francisco 49ers in their divisional playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks is that they need a dominant wide receiver.

With Brandon Aiyuk abandoning the 49ers, they were left with Ricky Pearsall as their lead receiver. Pearsall, when healthy, has proven to be an excellent talent, but he’s not a receiver who can take over.

Even if he was, his injury trend makes him unreliable. The 49ers need another wide receiver in the fold. That is why the 49ers were recently recommended to trade for Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings.

Acquiring Jefferson would take the 49ers’ offense to new heights. The cost to get him would be incredibly steep, but worth it. However, trading for Jefferson is a fantasy. It’s nothing but a pipe dream.

49ers are never getting Justin Jefferson

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

For starters, the Vikings would never trade Jefferson. He’s their best player. Even if Jefferson requested a trade, the Vikings aren’t obligated to grant it. They would be insane to do it.

Besides, the Vikings have a fairly talented roster. They won nine games for crying out loud. They're not a bad team at all. Had it not been for their mediocre quarterback situation, they most likely would have made it to the playoffs.

Imagine if the Vikings had Mac Jones. It would’ve gone smoother for them this year.

Maybe if the Vikings were a bottom-five team. They could entertain resetting their roster with a haul of draft picks by trading Jefferson. It’s the only plausible situation that they aren’t in.

Not to mention the fact that the Vikings wouldn’t want to trade Jefferson in the NFC. They’d be inclined to get him out of the conference and into the AFC. That’s a standard most teams follow, so they don’t have to face that player again.

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

But let’s say the Vikings are fine with trading Jefferson. Do the 49ers provide the most attractive trade package? No shot. They have a late draft pick in every round this year at No. 27.

Minnesota would get throttled with criticism if it traded Jefferson for the No. 27 overall pick and some change. It wouldn’t make sense at all for them to do it. He’s worth a top 15 pick.

There's hardly anything the 49ers have that can earn them Jefferson. You could say throwing in Jones, and the first round pick is good, but who is Jones throwing to then?

The 49ers acquiring Jefferson from the Vikings will never happen. It’s a wild fantasy, which is how you know the offseason has officially kicked off.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI