The Greatest Part About the 49ers Hiring Raheem Morris
SAN FRANCISCO -- Hiring Raheem Morris to be the new defensive coordinator after Robert Saleh was a great move by the San Francisco 49ers.
He's an excellent defensive mind, energetic, and won't be micromanaged by Kyle Shanahan. There was no other candidate out there that was better for them to get.
Jim Schwartz might've been one, but his situation is murky since he's still under contract with the Cleveland Browns. It makes sense for the 49ers not to wait on Schwartz and hire Morris.
Everything he brings to the 49ers makes him an astounding fit. However, as great as all of those benefits are, it isn't even the greatest part about hiring Morris.
The greatest part about hiring Raheem Morris is...
It's that the 49ers didn't promote Gus Bradley to be Saleh's replacement. For a second, Bradley was the favorite to land the defensive coordinator position.
The 49ers typically prefer internal candidates, and they have loved having Bradley in the building. Even Shanahan admitted that Bradley was a favorite to be hired to the position.
"Gus is the obvious one to everyone and is to us too," Shanahan said at his exit press conference. "Gus would be the main internal candidate. We feel very fortunate to get Gus and great about that. But also, we are going to go through the whole process."
Thankfully, the Atlanta Falcons decided to cut ties with Morris as their head coach. His availability had to have changed the 49ers' strategy at defensive coordinator.
It threw Morris into the fold, which automatically made him the lead coach to replace Saleh. Being close friends with Shanahan will do that.
Bradley is an incredible assistant coach. Several players on the 49ers have cited his positive presence and his coaching points for their growth.
Shanahan spoke highly of Bradley since the moment the 49ers hired him as well. However, he's not an adequate defensive play caller. His days of calling plays should be over.
It has to be a bummer for him, as he was held in high regard in the organization, but it wasn't enough to push Morris aside. Bradley never stood a chance.
The 49ers wanted Morris as their defensive coordinator when Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch were first hired in 2017. The Falcons blocked that move from happening.
Now, Shanahan lands his buddy nine years later. And the greatest part is that they dodged a bullet by hiring Bradley to be their defensive coordinator instead.
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN