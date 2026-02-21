Daniel Jeremiah Names 2 Receivers 49ers Can Draft With the 27th Pick

One position that the San Francisco 49ers will likely draft with the No. 27 pick this year is a wide receiver.

With free agency lacking in talent, the 49ers may look to the draft as their primary means of an impactful addition. If they do, then they should listen to NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah's advice on who would be a fit for them.

49ers have two receiver options at No. 27

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images] | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"KC Concepcion from Texas A&M has got elite, elite speed. He's got a couple of punt return touchdowns to throw in the mix," Jeremiah said on Thursday on a conference call with reporters. "He runs away from everybody. He's got some route polish to him as well. The thing with him is just the drops. He had seven drops this year, so you're gonna have to live with some of that, but he's gonna give you the explosive plays to go along with it."

Jeremiah sells it well on Concepcion. He tallied 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns last season. It's clear he has explosiveness and impact in his game.

However, the obvious concern, as Jeremiah alluded to, is that he drops the ball quite a bit. I'm not sure the 49ers can live with that when his primary job is to catch the ball.

Maybe he improves on it, but if the 49ers take him with the No. 27 pick, it's a bit of a risk. They'd need to be sure he can be a reliable catcher, as well as help out with run blocking.

If not, then the 49ers should hope another receiver is there to draft with the 27th pick. Although Jeremiah isn't confident the 49ers will get the chance to.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"I think Denzel Boston is probably gone by then. He's gonna give you the combination of both because he's 6'3", close to 210 pounds, and he's gonna run. I bet he runs in the 4.4's, mid 4.4's. At that size, he's gonna jump really well.

"He can win at the line of scrimmage against press, he's a red-zone weapon, and he can play above the rim. He can adjust in the middle of the field. He's a point scorer. He reminds me a lot of Courtland Sutton. I think he would be a fun one to have if he were to make it that far. We'll see."

Denzel Boston tallied 56 catches for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. In 2024, he caught 60 passes for 807 yards and nine touchdowns. The best part of all is that he's only dropped four passes in his career.

Boston is sure-handed and productive. However, he's a player the 49ers shouldn't get their hopes on. Given how desperate they are at receiver, perhaps the 49ers end up trading up for Boston or another.

