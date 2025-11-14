Key 49ers starter goes down in practice with a calf injury
SANTA CLARA -- You can't make this up.
For the seventh time this season, a player on the 49ers has gotten injured during a Thursday practice. Keep in mind, the Thursday practice is the longest and most grueling one of the week, and the 49ers have had just 10 of them so far.
This time, the player was No. 1 cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. He injured his calf while jogging during Thursday's practice, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Lenoir is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, although he didn't suit up for Friday's walkthrough, which is a bad sign.
I'd be surprised if he plays this weekend. Calf injuries can lead to Achilles injuries if not properly rested.
What's going on at these Thursday practices?
Thursday is the one day every week that the 49ers practice with pads. On Wednesday, they practice without pads. And on Friday, they do a walkthrough. So, Thursday is the hardest day.
Apparently, Shanahan has been pushing his players a bit too hard. Six other players have suffered injuries during Thursday practices -- Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Watkins, Yetur Gross-Matos, Alfred Collins, Kalia Davis and Keion White.
You'd think the most injured team in the NFL year in and year out would be a bit more careful with their players. Obviously, injuries in games usually are unavoidable and part of the sport. But, injuries in practice are decidedly avoidable.
Shanahan needs to turn the intensity down a notch. His team is beat up, and these grueling workouts are making their issues worse.
Can the 49ers beat the Cardinals without Lenoir?
Keep in mind, the Cardinals are one of the most injured teams in the NFL. They're missing their No. 1 wide receiver, their top two running backs, their starting quarterback and multiple starting offensive linemen. And that's just their offense.
But, the 49ers defense is decimated, too. If Lenoir doesn't play, the 49ers won't have their three highest-paid defensive players along with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Their best remaining defender might be Bryce Huff, who doesn't start, or Tatum Bethune, who was a backup two months ago.
Lenoir replacement most likely will be Darrell Luter Jr., who's tall and long and fast. He should hold his own against the Cardinals' subpar wideouts.
Frankly, none of the 49ers' next three opponents pass the ball particularly well. I'm talking Arizona, Carolina and Cleveland. The 49ers theoretically could sit Lenoir for the next three games if they need to, then give him the Bye week after that before he returns in early December, when they'll need him for their playoff push.
As long as the 49ers don't rush back Lenoir the way they rushed back Brock Purdy from a toe injury earlier this season, they'll be fine.