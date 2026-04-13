Kyle Juszczyk Demands More Respect for 49ers QB Brock Purdy

2026 will mark Brock Purdy’s fifth season in the NFL after he took over as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback midway through his rookie campaign in 2022.

Since then, Purdy has helped lead the franchise to an NFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl appearance within his first season and a half as the starter.

Although a Super Bowl victory ultimately eluded San Francisco, the following year proved difficult, as injuries across the roster contributed to a disappointing 6–11 record in 2024.

In 2025, however, Purdy once again demonstrated his value. Despite missing half the season with turf toe, he still set franchise records while playing with his injuries and a depleted roster and helped guide the 49ers to the divisional round of the playoffs.

With that career path in mind, one 49ers teammate has called for more respect to be put on Brock Purdy’s name.

Kyle Juszczyk says the truth about Brock Purdy

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85), running back Christian McCaffrey (5) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) and quarterback Brock Purdy (13) stand on the sideline in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Juszczyk praised Purdy’s competitiveness and consistent performances, arguing that the quarterback still does not receive the respect he deserves.

He suggested Purdy’s draft status of being the last pick of the draft may continue to shape outside perceptions, despite his accolades and stats.

Ultimately, he expressed strong admiration for Purdy as both a person and a player, calling him the right leader for the team.

“I want the most competitive person in the world as my quarterback, and I think that’s exactly what we got in Brock," shared Juszczyk on the Jim Rome Show.

"I don’t know what it is, what it’s going to take for this guy to finally get the respect that I think he truly deserves, because season in, season out, he plays tremendously, and I don’t know what it is.

"I don’t know if it’s just the fact that he’s not a first-round draft pick -- if that is just going to be the story for his entire career and be kind of held against him, maybe.

"But I love the guy, as a person, as my quarterback, as a football player. He is the dude.”

Ultimately, Purdy’s play on the field will continue to be the biggest argument in his favor.

If he can maintain his production and guide the 49ers deep into the postseason again, the respect some believe he lacks may eventually become impossible to ignore.

At the end of the day, success in the NFL is often measured by Super Bowl victories. And if former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia believes Brock Purdy is capable of delivering one, that belief only strengthens the growing backing behind him.