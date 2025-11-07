Kyle Shanahan Explains Why 49ers Rookie Jordan James Has Been Inactive
Several rookies have given the San Francisco 49ers a lot of contributions this season.
However, one rookie who hasn't is running back Jordan James. The 49ers drafted James in the fifth round, so there was an expectation for him to contribute somewhere.
Unfortunately, he hasn't been active in any game this season. The 49ers have made James a healthy scratch all year. He can't even crack the special teams unit.
So, what gives? Is James so useless that he can't even find a role on special teams? Kyle Shanahan explained on Wednesday why James has been inactive this season.
Why rookie Jordan James has been a healthy scratch
“ I think he could work his way onto the field. I think it's tough. The plan wasn't to originally, but hurt his knee I think his first practice, came back two weeks later broke his pinky, then missed all that. So, he missed an entire training camp and came back I think in Week 2," said Shanahan.
"Once he did, we'd already traded for Brian [Robinson Jr.]. We have Isaac [Guerendo] with our special teams role and the pass game. I think Jordan's been getting more reps in practice and doing a good job. Hopefully we'll be able to get him up sometime this year.”
It really comes down to injuries for James. He was getting raved about in training camp by Shanahan and was primed to establish himself as the backup for Christian McCaffrey.
Isaac Guerendo was out for a few weeks with an injury, which opened the gateway for James to supplant him. Unfortunately, James couldn't capitalize on it thanks to his own injury.
Had he remained healthy and continued to build upon the momentum he was creating, the 49ers would not have traded for Brian Robinson Jr.. James would be the backup.
Once the 49ers traded for Robinson, that ended any chance for James to see offensive snaps. Guerendo was already established on special teams as well, so James couldn't crack it there.
2025 was already going to be tough for James to see any opportunities on offense. Initially, it was because Guerendo seemingly had the backup role on lock.
But injuries and underwhelming performances did him in. James had a chance, but then got it snatched away due to unfortunate injuries.
The only way he will see the field is if injuries occur to any running backs, which has surprisingly been perfectly healthy for the 49ers this season. Until that occurs, James will not be able to suit up.
