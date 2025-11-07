The matchup that will decide if the 49ers beat the Rams in Week 10

All 49ers

When the San Francisco 49ers square off with the Los Angeles Rams, it will be Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, Puka Nacua and Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams and George Kittle, but all eyes should be on the trenches, because the Los Angeles Rams' star pass rusher against the San Francisco 49ers' star left tackle will decide the game

Can the San Francisco 49ers protect Mac Jones against the Los Angeles Rams?

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus believes the matchup to watch in this game is Jared Verse against Trent Williams. 

Rams edge rusher Jared Verse (86.9 grade; 8th) has continued his ascent toward stardom in 2025, generating 40 pressures (6th) and four sacks on the season. Verse can do it all, whether rushing the quarterback or strong-arming in the run game. In just a season-and-a-half, Verse has helped elevate the Rams’ defense.

Verse goes toe-to-toe with veteran tackle Trent Williams (84.6 grade; 4th) in a matchup that could define the game. Williams has allowed 24 pressures and four sacks in 2025. When the two faced off in Week 5, Verse collected three pressures when matched up with Williams.

Thomas Valentine

This is a battle of best on best, so it is always fun to watch. While the fantasy stars are great, they do not play against each other, and while the battle of the minds is fun, this is a violent battle we get to watch. Beyond that, it truly may dictate the game. 

Mac Jones has a 105 passer rating from a clean pocket, but it drops to 55 when he is under pressure. That drop off is 28th among 35 qualified quarterbacks. When Jones is able to work from a clean pocket and get the ball out on time, there are not many quarterbacks operating better. When he is under duress, few are worse. 

Beyond that, we know that Trent Williams is not going to get any help. First, Williams is one of the best in the NFL because he hardly ever gets help. More than that, Colton McKivitz will be facing off with Byron Young. Young is having an excellent season and beat McKivitz for a sack in their Week 5 meeting. The 49ers will want to help him, which means leaving Williams alone with one of the best rushers in the NFL.

Williams is not having a vintage season, but he is still viewed as one of the best at his position. He is the best lineman on the roster and the expectation should be for him to win this matchup. Can he shut down Jared Verse?

