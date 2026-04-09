This Pre-Draft Visit Could Signal 49ers First Round Intentions

The possibilities for the San Francisco 49ers first round pick are starting to dwindle to the final contenders with two weeks to go until the start of the 2026 NFL draft. One name that has continued to pop up and check almost every box is UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. The 49ers may have added more smoke to the idea of him being their first-round pick by using one of their 30 pre-draft visits on the defender.

Will San Francisco 49ers draft Malachi Lawrence in 2026 NFL draft?

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers are one of three teams that Lawrence will visit as he prepares for the NFL draft. The fit already made sense, but the 49ers bringing him will only increase the discussion that he will be the pick at 27 overall.

First, the need is there. With Bryce Huff retiring, the 49ers could use one more edge rusher to complete their pass rush. They are looking for more speed than they are running defense with this player, and they would like for the pick to be a bet on upside as well.

Lawrence could improve against the run, but he is already viewed as an explosive pass rusher who could get on the field for the snaps that Huff used to occupy. So, not only does it cross a need off the board, but it looks like a strong scheme fit.

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With the 49ers bringing in Lawrence, it speaks to their interest. San Francisco has 30 visits available and only five of them have been reported so far. While the other 25 could go a lot of different directions, it is worth noting that three receivers and two edge rushers have been the reported players who have visited with the team so far.

Even more of note is that all five have a chance to go before the third day of the NFL draft. Teams tend to use a good portion of their visits on late-round picks and potential UDFAs to see if they are fits, so it makes sense that the biggest names are being reported.

Still, this could give us a great idea of where the team is looking in the early rounds. They could be debating a receiver in Round 1 and an edge rusher in Round 2 or vice versa. It will be interesting to see if any more visits get reported in the next two weeks.