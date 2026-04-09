Ranking Round 1 Guard Options for the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are going to draft a left guard at some point in the 2026 NFL draft. John Lynch mentioned he wants one more name in the starting competition, and there have been reports that they may add that name as early as round 1.

While there are no legitimate, surefire round 1 guard prospects, Kadyn Proctor does profile as a guard despite playing tackle in college. Chase Bisontis, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Keylan Rutledge are all expected to be gone by pick 58, and there are rumors that one of these names could sneak into the backend of round 1 as well.

If the 49ers had to debate between these four options, who fits them the best?

Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

There is a lot of hype building for Rutledge, who was viewed as a third-round pick not long ago, but was recently in the first round of NFL insider Peter Schragers mock draft. Teams love this guy because he is massive and nasty. That combination sets a high floor. The issue is that Rutledge played right guard in a gap-heavy scheme. He may not have the footwork to transition to a zone-heavy offense, and it would take time for him to find himself in the 49ers offense. His ceiling is high, but the floor is lower in this offense.

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Pregnon has a long history of starting. He played left guard, and he could start right away. The biggest question for him is going to be his foot speed. He also played in a power-heavy system and did not run as much zone as others. He can handle the work, but will take time to transition to the NFL, and the 49ers may not be his best fit.

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Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

If the 49ers want to take a left guard in Round 1, they may want to go with Bisontis. He has loads of playing experience, he is a left guard, and he comes from a zone-heavy scheme. He needs to improve on power, but the 49ers protect their guards by getting them on the move, and this is where Bisontis excels.

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is arguably the best option for them at left tackle and the best option at left guard. His floor is a quality left guard; his ceiling is a Trent Williams replacement. They would likely only consider the other three once Proctor is gone.