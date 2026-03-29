49ers Post Free Agency Safety Depth Chart: Who Plays in Dime?

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have completed the majority of their free agency moves it is a good time to look through the depth chart and see what holes the team currently has. When it comes to the safety position, where do the 49ers stand, and what are their biggest needs?

San Francisco 49ers Safety Depth Chart

Malik Mustapha

Mustapha missed the first few games of last year and then was eased back in. However, by the end of the season, he looked like a player that was taking a step forward after a promising rookie season. Mustapha has a big third year ahead, which will determine whether the 49ers extend him or not.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown has always found a way to start for the 49ers, but they have always brought in players to compete and potentially push him out of the starting role. So far, that has not happened. However, the team has not replaced Jason Pinnock yet, and he was the veteran to push Brown last year.

Marques Sigle

With Pinnock out and no replacement in the mix, there is a role for Sigle in dime situations if he can win it. The team may also look to Nate Hobbs in this role since he does have slot experience, but it would be for the best if he could remain depth at both cornerback positions and Sigle can find his way into the dime role.

If they cannot trust Sigle they will either have to draft a dime player or draft a potential starter to push Brown back into that role where he thrived.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Siran Neal

Siran Neal made the roster and started as a special teams asset last year. He is likely going to make the roster as that 53rd player, but his role is still special teams, and that should not interfere with San Francisco adding another safety.

Darrick Forest

Forest signed a futures contract this offseason and will compete to make the roster.

Derrick Canteen

The 2025 UDFA made the practice squad last year and will hope to build on that.

Do the San Francisco 49ers need a safety?

As things stand it looks like the 49ers could add one more safety. They need someone who could either start and push Brown into the dime or at the very least compete with Sigle so that he is not handed a role on defense without competition.

It is a deep safety group and they do not need a star right away, so one of their fourth-round picks may be what it takes to complete this room.