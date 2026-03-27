This Rumored Trade Would Make the 49ers Super-Bowl Favorites

The San Francisco 49ers are rumored as a possible destination for defensive end Myles Garrett if the Cleveland Browns look into trading him.

This would be a blockbuster move and an incredible addition if it could be pulled off. The Browns recently modified Garrett’s contract by pushing back an option bonus for 2026, 2027, and 2028 from the original date of March 25 to a week before the first regular-season game.

Reportedly, if the Browns trade him before that option is triggered, they would not have to pay that additional money.

Why this hypotehical trade would make the 49ers a Super Bowl contender

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) kneels on the field during a first half timeout against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Given these new circumstances, the reported connection to the 49ers would signal a bold statement from the front office if the move were ultimately completed.

"Garrett had more sacks last season (23) than the 49ers did as a team (20)," wrote CBS Sports' John Breech.

"San Francisco finished with the fewest sacks in the NFL and needs any help it can get in the pass-rushing department.

"The team has already signed 33-year-old Mike Evans and appears all-in for 2026, making a Garrett trade the ultimate aggressive move."

The move itself would be a significant coup. With Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa both entering the 2026 season following season-ending ACL injuries, the pass rush was noticeably lacking even though the 49ers still managed to reach the divisional round of the playoffs despite generating minimal quarterback pressure.

Adding Garrett would not only bolster the defensive front but could transform the entire identity of the unit. His elite production and consistency would immediately raise the ceiling of the defense while providing insurance as Bosa and Williams work their way back to full health.

This offseason, the 49ers have already made several notable additions, signaling a clear intention to remain firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. Bringing in a player of Garrett’s caliber would elevate those ambitions even further and arguably form the most dangerous defensive fronts in the league.

For a team already built to compete now, it would represent a bold, win-now move from the front office.

But while those are all hypothetical rumors, the question remains whether John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan would be willing to give up multiple first-round picks for the 30-year-old reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

This could be one of the biggest decisions the 49ers could make for the years to come.