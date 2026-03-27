This Rumored Trade Would Make the 49ers Super-Bowl Favorites
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers are rumored as a possible destination for defensive end Myles Garrett if the Cleveland Browns look into trading him.
This would be a blockbuster move and an incredible addition if it could be pulled off. The Browns recently modified Garrett’s contract by pushing back an option bonus for 2026, 2027, and 2028 from the original date of March 25 to a week before the first regular-season game.
Reportedly, if the Browns trade him before that option is triggered, they would not have to pay that additional money.
Why this hypotehical trade would make the 49ers a Super Bowl contender
Given these new circumstances, the reported connection to the 49ers would signal a bold statement from the front office if the move were ultimately completed.
"Garrett had more sacks last season (23) than the 49ers did as a team (20)," wrote CBS Sports' John Breech.
"San Francisco finished with the fewest sacks in the NFL and needs any help it can get in the pass-rushing department.
"The team has already signed 33-year-old Mike Evans and appears all-in for 2026, making a Garrett trade the ultimate aggressive move."
The move itself would be a significant coup. With Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa both entering the 2026 season following season-ending ACL injuries, the pass rush was noticeably lacking even though the 49ers still managed to reach the divisional round of the playoffs despite generating minimal quarterback pressure.
Adding Garrett would not only bolster the defensive front but could transform the entire identity of the unit. His elite production and consistency would immediately raise the ceiling of the defense while providing insurance as Bosa and Williams work their way back to full health.
This offseason, the 49ers have already made several notable additions, signaling a clear intention to remain firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. Bringing in a player of Garrett’s caliber would elevate those ambitions even further and arguably form the most dangerous defensive fronts in the league.
For a team already built to compete now, it would represent a bold, win-now move from the front office.
But while those are all hypothetical rumors, the question remains whether John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan would be willing to give up multiple first-round picks for the 30-year-old reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
This could be one of the biggest decisions the 49ers could make for the years to come.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal