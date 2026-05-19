Each NFL Team’s Longest Road Trip For the 2026 Season

“On the Road Again” they’ll go in 2026, as all 32 teams are set to travel a whopping 630,824 air miles across the coming 18-week NFL season.

It’s no easy task for a team to pick up its entire football operation and travel even the shortest of road trips—an honor that belongs to the Giants and Eagles this season, who will travel a mere 166 air miles between Philadelphia and East Rutherford, N.J. The longest? Those are an entirely different story, especially with the league set to play a record nine games being played outside the United States.

From globe-spanning international treks to domestic flights that may barely give players enough time to finish their favorite movie, here’s a look at every team’s longest road trip this coming NFL season, ranked from longest to shortest.

1. Los Angeles Rams: 15,858 air miles

Destination: Melbourne, Australia

Opponent: 49ers

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 (Week 1)

The Rams will embark on the longest road trip of the 2026 NFL season in Week 1, when they’ll head from L.A. to Melbourne, Australia, to take on the 49ers in the league’s first international game of the year. This NFC West showdown is set to kick off at 8:35 p.m. ET from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

2. San Francisco 49ers: 15,745 air miles

Destination: Melbourne, Australia

Opponent: Rams

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 (Week 1)

The 49ers trail the Rams by just 113 air miles for the longest road trip of the season, as they, too, are headed to Melbourne to kick off the 2026 season.

3. Dallas Cowboys: 10,468 air miles

Destination: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Opponent: Ravens

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 (Week 3)

Playing host to the Ravens from Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracanã Stadium, the Cowboys are the third team that will travel over 10,000 air miles for a single road trip this season.

4. Houston Texans: 9,694 air miles

Destination: London, England

Opponent: Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 (Week 6)

The Texans’ longest road trip will come in Week 6 when they head to London to take on the Jaguars. Traveling the sixth-most air miles of any team this season, all but one of Houston’s treks out of Texas will be more than 2,000 miles, round-trip.

5. Baltimore Ravens: 9,617 air miles

Destination: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Opponent: Cowboys

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 (Week 3)

Baltimore’s trek to Rio in Week 3 comes in 851 air miles shorter than their opponents in the Cowboys, and is one of just four road trips they’ll head on that is more than 1,000 air miles.

6. New Orleans Saints: 9,560 air miles

Destination: Paris, France

Opponent: Steelers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 (Week 7)

The Saints will host the NFL’s first-ever game in Paris this season when they head to the historic Stade de France to take on the Steelers in Week 7—traveling just under 10,000 total air miles to and from New Orleans to do so.

7. Detroit Lions: 8,636 air miles

Destination: Munich, Germany

Opponent: Patriots

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 (Week 10)

German-American star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was at least part of the reason why the NFL decided to send the Lions to Germany this season to host the Patriots at FC Bayern Munich Stadium. Their journey from Detroit to Munich, and back, comes in at 8,636 air miles.

8. Atlanta Falcons: 8,629 air miles

Destination: Madrid, Spain

Opponent: Bengals

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8 (Week 9)

The new-look Falcons —with Matt Ryan running the operation and Kevin Stefanski as head coach—are headed to Spain in Week 9 to host the Bengals from Madrid’s Bernabéu Stadium, an 8,629-air-mile trip in total.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: 8,520 air miles

Destination: London, England

Opponent(s): Eagles, Texans

Date(s): Sunday, Oct. 11 (Week 5), Sunday, Oct. 18 (Week 6)

The London—err, Jacksonville—Jaguars are headed back across the pond this season for back-to-back games against the Eagles and Texans for Weeks 5 and 6. Their trip, which they should be used to by now after playing overseas 14 times since 2013, clocks in at 8,520 air miles.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: 8,260 air miles

Destination: Madrid, Spain

Opponent: Falcons

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8 (Week 9)

The aforementioned bout between the Bengals and Falcons in Madrid is a shorter trip from Cincinnati, with Joe Burrow & Co. set to log 369 fewer air miles for this matchup than Atlanta will.

11. Indianapolis Colts: 7,976 air miles

Destination: London, England

Opponent: Commanders

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 (Week 4)

The Colts are headed to Europe for a second year in a row in 2026, this time to London, where they’ll take on the Commanders in Week 4. Their round-trip flight from Indianapolis to London comes in at just under 8,000 total air miles.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers: 7,777 air miles

Destination: Paris, France

Opponent: Saints

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 (Week 7)

With Aaron Rodgers back in the fold , the Steelers will travel 1,783 fewer air miles than the Saints will for their Week 7 matchup in Paris.

13. New England Patriots: 7,723 air miles

Destination: Munich, Germany

Opponent: Lions

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 (Week 10)

The Patriots will not only travel nearly 8,000 air miles round-trip to Munich for their Week 10 bout against the Lions, but also own the NFL’s longest noninternational jaunt—traveling 5,182 air miles to and from Los Angeles in Week 12 when they take on the Chargers.

14. Washington Commanders: 7,313 air miles

Destination: London, England

Opponent: Colts

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 (Week 4)

Set to play just their third International Series game in franchise history, the Commanders will travel from Landover, Md. to London to take on the Colts in Week 4.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: 7,080 air miles

Destination: London, England

Opponent: Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 (Week 5)

The shortest international trip this NFL season is from Philadelphia to London (and back), with the Eagles traveling 7,080 air miles for their Week 5 game against the Jaguars.

16. Miami Dolphins: 5,108 air miles

Destination: Santa Clara, Calif.

Opponent: 49ers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 (Week 2)

The second-longest noninternational road trip in 2026 belongs to the Dolphins, who will travel from Miami Gardens, Fla. to Santa Clara, Calif. in Week 2 to take on the 49ers.

T-17. New York Giants: 4,897 air miles

Destination: Inglewood, Calif.

Opponent: Rams

Date: Monday, Sept. 21 (Week 2)

After hosting the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in Week 1 for Sunday Night Football, the Giants will head to Inglewood in Week 2 for a contest against the Rams—covering just under 5,000 total air miles coast-to-coast.

T-17. New York Jets: 4,897 air miles

Destination: Inglewood, Calif.

Opponent: Chargers

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22 (Week 11)

The Jets will make the same trip from East Rutherford, N.J., to Inglewood that the Giants will, jetting (get it?) to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 to take on the Chargers.

19. Seattle Seahawks: 4,747 air miles

Destination: Philadelphia, Pa.

Opponent: Eagles

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19 (Week 15)

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks’ furthest road trip this season will come in Week 15, when they travel 4,747 miles to and from Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in mid-December.

20. Las Vegas Raiders: 4,728 air miles

Destination: Foxborough, Mass.

Opponent: Patriots

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 (Week 5)

The Raiders will be on the road for three of their first five games of the 2026 season, with their longest trip coming in Week 5. They’ll travel 4,728 air miles to and from Foxborough to take on the defending AFC champion Patriots.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: 4,668 air miles

Destination: Miami Gardens, Fla.

Opponent: Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Dec. 27 (Week 16)

While the Chargers’ home city of Inglewood, Calif., is a handful of teams’ longest road trip destination in 2026, theirs is Miami Gardens, where they’ll travel in Week 16 to take on the Dolphins.

22. Buffalo Bills: 4,416 air miles

Destination: Inglewood, Calif.

Opponent: Rams

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12 (Week 5)

Yes, another trip to Inglewood. The Bills head west in Week 5 to take on the Rams from SoFi Stadium, a trip that will take them 4,416 air miles to and from Orchard Park, N.Y., to complete.

23. Arizona Cardinals: 4,277 air miles

Destination: East Rutherford, N.J.

Opponent: Giants

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 (Week 4)

After remaining on the West Coast for the first month of the season, the Cardinals’ longest road trip comes in Week 4, when they’ll trek to East Rutherford to take on the Giants from MetLife Stadium.

24. Minnesota Vikings: 3,594 air miles

Destination: Mexico City

Opponent: 49ers

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22 (Week 11)

The second-shortest International Series trip of the 2026 season—behind the 49ers’ getaway to Mexico City—is their opponent in the Vikings, who will travel 3,594 air miles to and from Minneapolis for their Week 11 matchup.

25. Green Bay Packers: 3,532 air miles

Destination: Inglewood, Calif.

Opponent: Rams

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Week 12)

In one of many Shanahan tree classics we’ll see this season, Matt LaFleur’s Packers will travel to L.A. to take on Sean McVay’s Rams on Thanksgiving Eve in Week 12. The trip from Green Bay to Inglewood and back is just over 3,500 air miles.

26. Denver Broncos: 3,515 air miles

Destination: Foxborough, Mass.

Opponent: Patriots

Date: TBD (Week 17)

The Broncos will need to wait almost a year for a shot at revenge after last season’s loss to the Patriots in the AFC championship game—and to do so, they’ll have to travel just over 3,500 air miles between Denver and Foxborough.

27. Chicago Bears: 3,466 air miles

Destination: Seattle

Opponent: Seahawks

Date: Monday, Nov. 2 (Week 8)

After hosting the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, the Bears will get a mini-bye before heading to Seattle to take on the defending champion Seahawks in Week 8.

28. Tennessee Titans: 3,154 air miles

Destination: Paradise, Nev.

Opponent: Raiders

Date: Sunday, Dec. 27 (Week 16)

The Titans’ trek to Sin City in Week 16 to take on the Raiders marks their longest road trip of the season, sending them 3,154 air miles to and from Nashville. The matchup could give us a look at the past two No. 1 picks, quarterbacks Cam Ward and Fernando Mendoza, on the same field.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: 3,008 air miles

Destination: Seattle

Opponent: Seahawks

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 (Week 7)

Fresh off their first season without a playoff berth since 2014, the Chiefs’ longest road trip in ’26 comes in Week 7, as they’ll trek over 3,000 total air miles to Seattle to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2,008 air miles

Destination: Chicago

Opponent: Bears

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8 (Week 9)

The Buccaneers’ longest road trip of the 2026 season comes in Week 9, when they’ll head just over 2,000 air miles to and from Chicago for an early-November contest vs. the Bears.

31. Carolina Panthers: 1,877 air miles

Destination: Minneapolis

Opponent: Vikings

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6 (Week 13)

The Panthers will travel the fewest total air miles of any team this season at just 8,642—and will only make a trip longer than 1,500 once when they travel to Minneapolis in Week 13 to take on the Vikings.

32. Cleveland Browns: 1,875 air miles

Destination: Tampa

Opponent: Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 (Week 2)

The Browns own the shortest long trip of the 2026 season, traveling a mere 1,875 air miles from Cleveland to Tampa for their Week 2 contest against the Buccaneers.