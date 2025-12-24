Three 49ers Who Hurt Their Stock in the Win Against Indianapolis 

Exploding for 48 points was a terrific way for the San Francisco 49ers to win against the Indianapolis Colts.

It was a fun game to watch unless you were a Colts fan. However, as sweet as the win was for the 49ers, there were a few players whose stock took a hit from it.

Ji’Ayir Brown

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.

All season long, Kyle Shanahan has advocated for Ji’Ayir Brown, stating that he’s their best option at safety. It’s extremely difficult to believe him.

Almost every week, Brown is getting badly beaten in coverage. He allowed the first touchdown of the game against the Colts. It wasn’t even anything special.

He got the best on a simple post-route. For some reason, he decided to turn his hips to put himself in a position to defend a corner route. But wide receiver Alec Pierce cut inside for a post.

Brown also might’ve allowed or played a part in the second touchdown as well. It looked like he vacated his zone, leaving Darrell Luter Jr. high and dry in coverage. In any case, Brown is barely sufficient.

Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers’ offense scored at will against the Colts. They put up 48 points, which is the most points they’ve scored since 2019 against the New Orleans Saints.

It’s a little crazy to consider since Ricky Pearsall was missing in action with an aggravated PCL sprain. Pearsall is no slouch. He contributes to the 49ers’ offense.

Against the Tennessee Titans, he tallied six catches for 96 yards. He has played really well. However, it’s becoming clear that, while he’s a solid talent, the 49ers don’t need him.

Deommodore Lenoir

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

2025 hasn’t been a bad season for Deommodore Lenoir, but he certainly hasn’t played up to his standard. This game is a perfect representation of his season.

Lenoir allowed three catches on three targets for 45 yards. His 15 yards per reception were the most on the team, and he had the second-highest passer rating allowed (118.8).

This isn’t the same guy from the last two years. Part of it, if not mostly, has to do with him being on the outside instead of the slot. That is where he earned his value.

Unfortunately, he has to remain on the outside. It just seems Lenoir is playing a little too cocky and arrogant. He’s not as locked in as before, and it shows.

