Three Things We Learned From the 49ers' Win Against the Colts

It's always a terrific thing when the punter is never called upon. That is exactly what happened to the San Francisco 49ers in their 48-27 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Their offense lit up the Colts so much that you would've thought it was New Year's Eve already. It was an impressive performance to witness. And it is one that had a few revealing aspects to it.

49ers didn't miss Ricky Pearsall

As solid a player as Ricky Pearsall is, he's not irreplaceable. The 49ers' offense was better than it has ever been this season in their win against the Colts.

And they did it without Pearsall. This is after he contributed heavily against the Tennessee Titans, putting up six catches for 96 yards. Pearsall was a focal point against Tennessee. He had himself a game.

But the 49ers didn't need that. It shows that, as impressive as he can be, he just isn't that impactful of a player or detrimental to the 49ers' success on offense.

The defense is boom-or-bust

The 49ers' defense made Phillip Rivers look tremendous against them. It wasn't until the Colts were demanded to put up over 30 points did the 49ers' defense finally started having a chance.

That forced the Colts to throw heavily, which set up Dee Winters for his first-ever pick-six. This game showed that the 49ers' defense is boom-or-bust. Either they're going to give up a touchdown, or get a turnover.

There is no in-between. In fact, they should operate with that mentality. Robert Saleh should consider blitzing more often since their pass rush is irrelevant. He needs to go for broke with the defense if they want to generate any positive results.

Brock Purdy is returning to his 2023 form

That's now three consecutive games of strong performances from Brock Purdy. He lit up the Colts all night. It was fascinating to see how amazing he played. Slowly but surely, Purdy is returning to his 2023 form.

That didn't seem possible about a month ago. He was playing recklessly, doing too much, and turning the ball over. Now, he's played within the offense, letting some of his playmaking ability shine through.

This is how Purdy should play. This is what made him an MVP finalist in 2023. He didn't look like a quarterback relying on the talent around him. Rather, he looked like a player who optimized it.

