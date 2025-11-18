All 49ers

Three 49ers Whose Stock Decreased in the Week 11 Win Against Arizona

There are three 49ers whose stock decreased the most in the Week 11 win against the Cardinals.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Jake Tonges (88) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Jake Tonges (88) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Defeating the Arizona Cardinals led to several players on the San Francisco 49ers increasing their stock.

However, the reverse is also true. There are three 49ers whose stock decreased more than others in the Week 11 41-22 win against the Cardinals.

Kendrick Bourne

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84)
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kendrick Bourne had his two best games of the season and his career with Mac Jones as the starter. It makes sense that he didn't record a single target with Brock Purdy back.

Bourne was already slowly being phased out before Week 11. With Purdy back, Bourne's role diminishes further. He ran only three routes in this game.

Purdy is also going to throw to players he's comfortable with and has rapport with. That's why Jauan Jennings had a fairly involved and productive game.

He doesn't have that with Bourne. Ricky Pearsall's return also hurts his playing time. It pushes him down the depth chart. Bourne will have to accept not being targeted in games moving forward.

Jake Tonges

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88)
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another player who went without a target is Jake Tonges. Similar to Bourne, with Purdy back, George Kittle became the favorite, and rightfully so. Kittle should be force-fed to the moon at Tonges' expense.

Tonges also only ran two routes against the Cardinals. He's been an afterthought in the last two games for the 49ers. This is probably how the 49ers' offense will operate now.

With all of their starters back, they don't need to involve Bourne and Tonges. They both played key roles when the offense was depleted, but they will revert to being used minimally barring injuries.

Renardo Green

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0)
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Renardo Green is having such a rollercoaster season. One game, he looks solid, then he follows it up with a bland one. He didn't necessarily play bland against the Cardinals.

But his unsportsmanlike penalty on Trey McBride was such a boneheaded move. Green has to be better than that. The 49ers' defense isn't good enough to gift yards and first downs, even to a putrid one like the Cardinals.

The broadcast cut to the sideline, catching an infuriated Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh. Green was pulled for a series and eventually brought back. I'm sure they'll be keeping a close eye on him in Week 12.

With how decent Darrell Luter Jr. is playing, do not be shocked if they want to bench Green for a game. The 49ers have a standard, and if Green doesn't abide by it, they will not hesitate to do it.

