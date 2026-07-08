NFL Expert Names One 49ers Player Likeliest to Breakout in 2026

There are several break out candidates to choose from on the San Francisco 49ers entering 2026.

Ricky Pearsall is the layup pick now that Mike Evans is in the fold. It keeps Pearsall as a No. 2 receiver, which will give him easier matchups. Plus, he's entering an option year.

He needs to break out. Yet, when ESPN's NFL expert Ben Solak was picking his breakout players for all 32 teams, he didn't select Pearsall. He named the second-year nickel Upton Stout.

Stout is a prime breakout player for 2026

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Stout got burned plenty as a risk taker, but he didn't make the same mistakes over and over again," Solak wrote. "He'll never dominate with pass breakups given his 5-foot-9, 181-pound size, but he has stopping power as a tackler and creates opportunities for his teammates to finish off run plays by penetrating and disrupting. He'll stick around in the league for a long, long time as he fully gets up to the mental speed of the game."

It's tough not to pick Stout as the 49ers' breakout player for 2026. Solak is justified in his choice. Stout did a tremendous job last season, especially after enduring rough moments.

He ended up being the 49ers' best player towards the end of the season. His coverage was sticky, receivers couldn't shake him off easily, and he defends the run incredibly well.

Stout is exactly what the 49ers want their nickel corners to be. He displayed shades of former nickel K'Waun Williams. It was a sight to see.

If anything, it would be surprising if Stout doesn't take the next step in 2026. He's expected to be at this point. That's how safe a bet he is, especially compared to Pearsall.

Picking a breakout player on the 49ers really comes down to Stout and Pearsall, if you had to pick one. Stout is the safest bet since Pearsall is never healthy.

But picking one defense and offense, those are the clear-cut choices. Should Stout somehow fail to take the next step, the blame would be cast at defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Since he is the new coach, he will easily be thrown under the bus. Even if there is evidence that Stout is the one underperforming, it is Morris who will be blamed.

Stout performed admirably under Robert Saleh, but not Morris? That is the question that will be posed. But that's if Stout can't live up to expectations.

And I have little doubt that he can't.

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