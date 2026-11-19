Nick Bosa isn't playing good foorball this season. Even he would agree with that.

Through four games, he has zero sacks, and just two quarteback hits. This has been the worst stretch of his career and the first time he has gone four games without recording a sack. Keep in mind, the 49ers are paying him $34 million per season primarily to sack the quarterback. They gave him that extension a few months after he recorded 18.5 sacks in the 2022 season. Since then, he 21.5 sacks in four years.

"If I feel like I'm playing good football, then I really don't care much about the stats," Bosa said Wednesday in Colorado Springs. "But I don't think I'm playing my best football right now. So that's what gets to me more so than the actual stats."

But why isn't Bosa playing good football right now? Why does he get pushed past the quarterback almost every time he rushes?

Could it be that he's not the same player following his third ACL surgery? He has to wear a brace on his right knee now, and he doesn't seem as dynamic as he used to be.

Bosa doesn't seem concerned about his knee. Instead, he thinks the issue is schematic.

"I think there's a learning curve and ... a lot of guys haven't had many reps in the scheme so far," Bosa said. "I'm trying to break it down to the basics and just kind of get back. I missed a year and then missed camp. I kind of took for granted some of the things that I did automatically, and I thought I could just kind of coast and continue to do those things automatically and focus on other things. But I need to, especially with a newer defense, really hone in on the things that made me the player that I am."

This is s strange response from Bosa.

First, just because he was injured during training camp and for five weeks early in the season, that doesn't mean he couldn't have gone to meetings and walkthroughs and learned the complexities of Raheem Morris' scheme.

Second, it's true that Morris' scheme is different than Robert Saleh's scheme, but how complex are the differences for Bosa? It's not like Morris is making him line up in a two-point stance and play outside linebacker and drop into coverage.

Bosa is still playing defensive end. He's still lining up with his hand in the dirt. Morris isn't asking him to slant and stunt and twist that often. He's doing what he always has been asked to do -- set the edge in the run game, contain the quarterback in the pocket (don't rush past him), beat the offensive tackle and record the sack.

Bosa isn't doing any of those things well right now. Instead, he's desperately trying to time the snap just so he can generate some pressure. That's why he jumped offside three times on Sunday in Dallas. There is no scheme that can mask his current issues.

And that's because his issues are tied to his knee. He simply isn't the same player he was before he tore it again, and he probably never will be.

That's tough to admit.