One 49ers Contract That Will Age Poorly in 2026

There are a few contracts on the San Francisco 49ers that they regret handing out. Obviously, Brandon Aiyuk is the top one.

That's been the case since they finalized it. But there is another contract they handed out last year that has and will continue to age poorly in 2026.

49ers would love for this contract to go away

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Luke Farrell (89) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tight end, Luke Farrell. The 49ers signed Farrell last year in free agency to a three-year, $15.7 million contract with $11 million guaranteed.

At first, his contract was fine. It might've seemed a little much for a tight end that doesn't contribute in the passing game, but he did possess the traits to develop into one.

The 49ers signed him due to his extraordinary blocking. Unfortunately, he wasn't great at it for the 49ers, and he never made his stamp as a receiver either.

His contract began to age poorly halfway through the 2025 season. The 49ers essentially lit $11 million on fire, since it's the guaranteed money that they can't recoup.

Farrell's disappointing 2025 season is what led the 49ers to extend Jake Tonges. Now, maybe the 49ers extend him anyway, but if Farrell showed something as a receiver, I doubt they do it.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Luke Farrell (89) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Farrell should've been cut this offseason, but because of those guarantees, the 49ers are stuck with him for another year. There's zero chance he provides the 49ers with anything as a pass catcher.

Maybe he'll step it up as a blocker. Rather, the 49ers need him to. His failure to live up to the 49ers' expectations that drove them to sign him played a part in the ineffective run game.

He has to do better in 2026, especially with George Kittle possibly on the mend early in the season. Farrell's performance will be critical if Kittle is still working his way back from a torn Achilles.

And even when Kittle returns, he'll still be needed. Tonges can't block to save his life, so that leaves Farrell as the prime player to assist with that. Unless Tonges improves there, Farrell will be needed.

He just needs to give the 49ers something. His contract is already viewed as a loss, and it shouldn't shock anyone if he continues to be mediocre in 2026.

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