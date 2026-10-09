One 49ers Offensive Player Who Could Make the Difference Against Seattle

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers' biggest struggle against the Seattle Seahawks was on offense.

Scoring points against Seattle’s vaunted defense was nearly impossible in the last two matchups. However, the 49ers should have an easier time scoring against them in Week 5.

The 49ers are clicking on all cylinders this season. They’re riding quite a bit of momentum into Seattle this Sunday. One of the reasons for that is thanks to Deebo Samuel.

He’s been sensational for the 49ers in his second stint with the team. Mike Evans will be seen as a significant factor in why the 49ers are better against the Seahawks’ defense, but Samuel will be the difference-maker on offense.

Two things were lacking from the 49ers’ offense last year — explosive plays and physicality. That was desperately missed in the last two games against the Seahawks.

Samuel has brought that back to the 49ers. He's the ultimate tone setter. If you want a player to create contact and impose their will, Samuel is that guy on offense for the 49ers.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) runs after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's a special player with the ball in his hand, and you're always looking for those,” said offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak. “The way he's punishing the defense when he touches the football, it has an effect. So, it's our job to keep getting him the ball and find ways to involve him in the game plan.”

He’s like the Dre Greenlaw of the offense, but without the penalty risk. That’s how he makes his impact, and it’s going to be desperately needed against Seattle’s physical defense.

The 49ers’ offense was bullied by the Seahawks last year. That won’t be the case. Samuel will not allow it, and he’ll make it clear on his very first touch in the game.

I think Samuel will total over 100 yards in this game and register a touchdown. He’s looked as strong and as fast as he did three years ago. This is his time to showcase it.

I’m sure Kyle Shanahan will want Samuel featured, especially since Evans is still nursing a rib injury. The last thing he wants is for Evans to worsen it in this game, especially knowing this will be a very aggressive game.

This matchup is perfectly suited for Samuel and George Kittle. But Samuel will be the gas that ignites and sustains the flame for the 49ers’ offense. They have to feed off him.

And maybe Samuel doesn’t eclipse 100 receiving yards, or even total yards, but his impact in getting the entire offense revved up off some plays will be more than enough to help them make it a competitive game.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.