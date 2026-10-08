4 Reasons 49ers Will Be Much Better Against Seahawks

No team pummeled the San Francisco 49ers more last year than the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers stood no chance in their last two matchups against them. It was downright embarrassing, and that could happen again when they square off on Sunday in Week 5.

However, I don’t think that will be the case. The 49ers will be much better against the Seahawks this time around, and there are four reasons for that. Let’s dive into what those four reasons are.

Offensive line

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebratse with offensive line Dominick Puni (77) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without question, the 49ers’ offensive line has been the best unit in the NFL. They proved that last week against the Denver Broncos, who are one of the best defensive fronts in the league.

I fully expect them to hold their own much better against the Seahawks this year. They are easily still the best defensive line in football, but the 49ers’ offensive line is as well.

They won’t be mauled from start to finish as they were in their last two matchups. I’m sure they will have their fits throughout the game, but pure domination should be out of the question.

Receiver boost

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last two games against the Seahawks were when the 49ers missed Brandon Aiyuk. No one could separate or carve out a soft spot in Seattle’s defense for Purdy to throw to.

That’s all changed with Mike Evans and George Kittle in the fold. Yes, Evans won’t be fully fit, but he’ll still have a major impact in this game. So will Kittle, even though he played in one of the last two games in a 13-3 loss.

Deebo Samuel will help as well. He’s not going to make an impact as a pure receiver, but his dynamic gives the 49ers an explosive and aggressive ability they didn’t have the last two times.

Brock Purdy

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) stands in the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can make the case that Purdy is playing better in this four-game stretch than in any stretch of his career. He’s been sharp, even though he did cool off against Denver last week.

Still, it’s hard to deny how comfortable and composed he looks on almost every drop back. He’s also not trying to force chunk plays as often, which has led to him getting pressured a bunch.

The Seahawks will be a big test for Purdy to see how much he’s ascended this year, but Purdy is also the best quarterback Seattle’s defense has faced thus far. It’s going to be an exciting matchup.

Fred Warner

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no way the Seahawks would’ve been as incredible on offense in the divisional playoff game if the 49ers had Fred Warner out there. His presence alone is all the 49ers needed on defense.

Obviously, having Dre Greenlaw back is sweet, and Nick Bosa would be phenomenal to have back as well, but Warner is the first and foremost important player they need.

It’s not just what he does against the run and pass, but as a leader. He gets his guys situated in the right spot to execute the play call. His impact is second to none, and it will be felt immediately in this game.

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