4 Reasons 49ers Will Be Much Better Against Seahawks
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No team pummeled the San Francisco 49ers more last year than the Seattle Seahawks.
The 49ers stood no chance in their last two matchups against them. It was downright embarrassing, and that could happen again when they square off on Sunday in Week 5.
However, I don’t think that will be the case. The 49ers will be much better against the Seahawks this time around, and there are four reasons for that. Let’s dive into what those four reasons are.
Offensive line
Without question, the 49ers’ offensive line has been the best unit in the NFL. They proved that last week against the Denver Broncos, who are one of the best defensive fronts in the league.
I fully expect them to hold their own much better against the Seahawks this year. They are easily still the best defensive line in football, but the 49ers’ offensive line is as well.
They won’t be mauled from start to finish as they were in their last two matchups. I’m sure they will have their fits throughout the game, but pure domination should be out of the question.
Receiver boost
The last two games against the Seahawks were when the 49ers missed Brandon Aiyuk. No one could separate or carve out a soft spot in Seattle’s defense for Purdy to throw to.
That’s all changed with Mike Evans and George Kittle in the fold. Yes, Evans won’t be fully fit, but he’ll still have a major impact in this game. So will Kittle, even though he played in one of the last two games in a 13-3 loss.
Deebo Samuel will help as well. He’s not going to make an impact as a pure receiver, but his dynamic gives the 49ers an explosive and aggressive ability they didn’t have the last two times.
Brock Purdy
You can make the case that Purdy is playing better in this four-game stretch than in any stretch of his career. He’s been sharp, even though he did cool off against Denver last week.
Still, it’s hard to deny how comfortable and composed he looks on almost every drop back. He’s also not trying to force chunk plays as often, which has led to him getting pressured a bunch.
The Seahawks will be a big test for Purdy to see how much he’s ascended this year, but Purdy is also the best quarterback Seattle’s defense has faced thus far. It’s going to be an exciting matchup.
Fred Warner
There’s no way the Seahawks would’ve been as incredible on offense in the divisional playoff game if the 49ers had Fred Warner out there. His presence alone is all the 49ers needed on defense.
Obviously, having Dre Greenlaw back is sweet, and Nick Bosa would be phenomenal to have back as well, but Warner is the first and foremost important player they need.
It’s not just what he does against the run and pass, but as a leader. He gets his guys situated in the right spot to execute the play call. His impact is second to none, and it will be felt immediately in this game.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN