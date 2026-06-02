One 49ers Player Named as a Top 10 MVP Candidate by an NFL Analyst

The last time the San Francisco 49ers had a player, or players in this case, as an MVP candidate was in 2024 with Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.

Purdy hasn't come close to sniffing the award since, while McCaffrey had a bit of a case to make last year. But 2026 might be the year Purdy closes in on it.

At least, that is what ESPN's NFL analyst Seth Walder believes. He recently shared his way-too-early top 10 list for MVP in 2026, with Purdy being named as one of them.

Brock Purdy an early MVP candidate

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"You can't argue with Purdy's numbers when he has been on the field. His 69.7 QBR over the past four seasons ranks second behind only Josh Allen," wrote Walder.

"The Kyle Shanahan offense might be a hindrance to Purdy getting MVP votes, but one could make the same argument against Stafford with Sean McVay or Caleb Williams (the other QB I considered here) with Ben Johnson. And it didn't seem to hold the Rams QB back in last season's vote."

Before I delve into Purdy's MVP chances, I wholeheartedly disagree with Walder's points when he associates the Purdy-Shanahan duo with the Matthew Stafford-Sean McVay one.

It's pretty asinine to compare the two. One quarterback (Purdy) is reliant on the situation around him to be extremely good, while the other (Stafford) doesn't necessarily need it.

Let's say that both quarterbacks have perfect situations around them. 2024 was that for Purdy, while last season was that for Stafford. It's clear how far beyond Stafford is over Purdy in that case.

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

That point is extremely wild, but Walder is sensible in naming Purdy a top-10 MVP candidate. It's basically a quarterback award, so all you have to do is look through the top 10 quarterbacks.

Purdy fits in perfectly at the N0. 10 spot, which is where Walder places. He named Purdy last in his way-too-early list. He's got a shot.

With a revamped wide receiver position headlined by Mike Evans, Purdy should be better than last season. He'll help himself out if he stops holding onto the ball for so long, too.

It's not a far-fetched idea, but I wouldn't hold my breath on him being an MVP finalist. As in 2024, for Purdy to be a finalist would mean he had the help of several All-Pros.

He gets credit for playing great with those All-Pros, but it shouldn't garner him the award. It didn't in 2024, and it certainly won't in 2026 unless he's clearly a driving force for winning games.

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