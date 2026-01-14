One Area the 49ers' Defense Needs to be Better at Against Seattle

Last time the San Francisco 49ers faced the Seattle Seahawks, they were physically dominated. It occurred on both sides of the ball, but particularly on their defense.

The Seahawks combined for 171 rushing yards against the 49ers, so that's an area they need to improve on. However, there is another area where the 49ers' defense needs improvement in their third matchup with the Seahawks.

The 49ers' defense have to be better here

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (left) congratulates linebacker Dee Winters (right) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It's with their tackling. The 49ers' defense was abysmal in tackling the Seahawks two weeks ago. It significantly factored into why the 49ers lost that game.

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet forced a career-high 10 missed tackles, while Kenneth Walker III forced 7 missed tackles. The two Seahawks' backs combined to gain 74 yards due to missed tackles, per Next Gen Stats.

Overall, the 49ers' defense missed 21 tackles, the second-most by a defense in a game this season. That's absurd and pitiful for a Robert Saleh-led defense.

It's like the 49ers' defense tried to miss tackles. If they did, it would make a lot more sense, but they didn't. They should all feel ashamed of their effort.

It needs to be better this game so that Charbonnet and Walker don't trample over them again for nearly 200 rushing yards. They need to take pride in their work and play like something is at stake.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'ayir Brown (27) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

It's fine if the Seahawks are running it efficiently against them, but to do it because they allowed them to do so by whiffing tackles is pathetic. Saleh is surely pounding the table this week for his players to be better.

They have to. Otherwise, the 49ers will not stand a chance of winning the game. They can kiss a trip to the NFC Championship game goodbye. It will be gone.

Finishing their tackles will limit the damage the Seahawks cause on the ground. And it should force the Seahawks to use Sam Darnold more.

Seattle hid Darnold in that game because he hasn't been playing well in the last six games. They won't be compelled to dial his number if the 49ers are missing their chances of stopping the run, while whiffing tackles.

I would expect the 49ers to be better in this area. At the very least, it's because they will have Eric Kendricks and most likely rookie Marques Sigle in the starting lineup.

Let's see if the 49ers can lock in and wrap up.

