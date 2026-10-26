One Change 49ers Must Make After Week 7 Loss to Falcons

Losing 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons is one of those games where the San Francisco 49ers have to shrug their shoulders and move on as quickly as possible.

They were sloppy for the vast majority of that game, with countless self-inflicted wounds. However, several factors were going against them heading into this matchup, which is why it was a predictable loss.

There shouldn't be a significant reaction to this loss, especially with the Bye Week in full effect. But there is one obvious change the 49ers must make after their Week 7 loss to the Falcons.

49ers must make this change

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ephesians Prysock (35) during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They must play rookie Ephesians Prysock over Jack Jones. It's time. There's no reason to be trotting Jones out there when he doesn't provide any positive impact.

Jones was solid in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, but it was clearly a blip. His performance against the Falcons is more indicative of the player he's been throughout his career.

It felt like every time the ball was around Jones, he was drawing a penalty flag. I wouldn't be surprised if the Falcons made it a point to attack Jones, knowing he'd commit a penalty.

It's a wise plan. Why not go after the undisciplined player? It's free yards and conversions. That alone should tell the 49ers why they shouldn't play Jones anymore.

He's a liability when he's out there. If an offense gets excited to see him on the field, that's a massive problem. Now, that will probably be the same for Prysock.

He hasn't played this season and missed some time in training camp due to an injury. But at least Prysock can grow and learn from his mistakes.

Prysock is a rookie. He gives the 49ers long-term benefit. Jones doesn't provide that. He has no future with the 49ers. Why not let Prysock take his snaps?

At the very least, divide the playing time between Prysock and Jones. Maybe if the game is out of reach, you let Prysock play over Jones.

That way, Kyle Shanahan and Raheem Morris can see what he can do. It wouldn't be the wisest move to throw Prysock in a tight game. The pressure would be tremendous.

But they can pick the appropriate spots when they need a fourth cornerback on the field to play Prysock over Jones. It can't get any worse than trotting out Jones, the penalty machine.

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