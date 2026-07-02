PFF Gives 49ers' Brock Purdy a Respectable Spot in Their QB Ranking
In this story:
Pro Football Focus has released its annual quarterback rankings of all 32 starters ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.
Brock Purdy was placed nicely in the ranking, despite mustering only nine games played for the San Francisco 49ers last season. Pro Football Focus has ranked him as the No. 10 quarterback. Here's their explanation.
"Purdy missed eight games with a turf toe injury but was highly effective when he was on the field. His 85.4 PFF grade ranked sixth among NFL quarterbacks, while his 65.8 passing grade under pressure ranked third. He has now ranked among the NFL's 10 highest-graded quarterbacks in each of the past three seasons.
"Purdy's 9.0% pressure-to-sack rate was the best in the league in 2025, reflecting an ability to process and release the ball before the pocket fully collapses, and his accuracy percentage of 78.7% was among the highest marks among qualifiers."
Is Purdy's ranking fair?
It's kind of wild that a quarterback who played only nine games is being considered in the top-10, especially when two of those nine games played were a disaster.
Still, Purdy played adequately or better in seven games. He looked like the Purdy of old from 2023 that went on to become an MVP candidate.
Plus, the quarterbacks he is ahead of are a good fit. He's ahead of Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Sam Darnold, and Caleb Williams. I wouldn't place any of them ahead of Purdy.
So, his ranking is fair. It's respectable. No one should have any complaints about it. It's similar to when he was ranked No. 85 on the NFL top 100 list.
Just take his ranking and be appreciative of it, because it certainly could've been lower if the criteria were based solely on 2025. In any case, Purdy will have a chance this season to increase his stock.
It starts by staying healthy. Had he managed to play in at least 14 games, he probably would have moved up a spot or two. Although that is tough, as Dak Prescott (No. 8) and Drake Maye (No. 9) were the two in front.
Pro Football Focus nailed the quarterback ranking in the top-10. Maybe a few players can be moved around, but it's the rightful top-10.
Now, Purdy must produce as one. He finally has a true No. 1 receiver again. It's the first time he's had one since Brandon Aiyuk in early 2024.
That means there will be no excuses as to why he can't perform in 2026.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN