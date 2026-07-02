PFF Gives 49ers' Brock Purdy a Respectable Spot in Their QB Ranking

Pro Football Focus has released its annual quarterback rankings of all 32 starters ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Brock Purdy was placed nicely in the ranking, despite mustering only nine games played for the San Francisco 49ers last season. Pro Football Focus has ranked him as the No. 10 quarterback. Here's their explanation.

"Purdy missed eight games with a turf toe injury but was highly effective when he was on the field. His 85.4 PFF grade ranked sixth among NFL quarterbacks, while his 65.8 passing grade under pressure ranked third. He has now ranked among the NFL's 10 highest-graded quarterbacks in each of the past three seasons.

"Purdy's 9.0% pressure-to-sack rate was the best in the league in 2025, reflecting an ability to process and release the ball before the pocket fully collapses, and his accuracy percentage of 78.7% was among the highest marks among qualifiers."

Is Purdy's ranking fair?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's kind of wild that a quarterback who played only nine games is being considered in the top-10, especially when two of those nine games played were a disaster.

Still, Purdy played adequately or better in seven games. He looked like the Purdy of old from 2023 that went on to become an MVP candidate.

Plus, the quarterbacks he is ahead of are a good fit. He's ahead of Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Sam Darnold, and Caleb Williams. I wouldn't place any of them ahead of Purdy.

So, his ranking is fair. It's respectable. No one should have any complaints about it. It's similar to when he was ranked No. 85 on the NFL top 100 list.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just take his ranking and be appreciative of it, because it certainly could've been lower if the criteria were based solely on 2025. In any case, Purdy will have a chance this season to increase his stock.

It starts by staying healthy. Had he managed to play in at least 14 games, he probably would have moved up a spot or two. Although that is tough, as Dak Prescott (No. 8) and Drake Maye (No. 9) were the two in front.

Pro Football Focus nailed the quarterback ranking in the top-10. Maybe a few players can be moved around, but it's the rightful top-10.

Now, Purdy must produce as one. He finally has a true No. 1 receiver again. It's the first time he's had one since Brandon Aiyuk in early 2024.

That means there will be no excuses as to why he can't perform in 2026.

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