Kyle Shanahan Isn’t Ready to Give Up on These 2 Struggling 49ers

One of the best parts about the San Francisco 49ers this season is seeing a bunch of players step up.

Whether it’s the rookies or players entering their second or third year. They’re getting major contributions from players who aren’t their stars, and it’s played an enormous role in their 6-0 start.

However, as fantastic as the 49ers have played this season, they’ve had a couple of notable weak links. These two players have made the 49ers’ last two wins tougher than they needed to be. Yet Kyle Shanahan isn’t ready to give up on them.

WR Jacob Cowing

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (4) jogs on the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last two games, returning punts has been a disaster for wide receiver Jacob Cowing. First, he fumbled a return against the Seattle Seahawks. Rather than wisely fair catching the punt, he decided to field it normally.

As a result, he gifted the Seahawks favorable field position. They’d inevitably score on that possession since they were in striking distance of the end zone. Cowing spotted seven points to the Seahawks thanks to his blunder.

His mistakes would continue against the Washington Commanders, where he fielded two punts inside the 49ers’ own five-yard line. The obvious decision was to let those punts bounce into the end zone.

That’s back-to-back games where Cowing registered negative plays for the 49ers. He’s become a liability as a punt returner and doesn’t help as a wide receiver, but Shanahan still thinks he can bounce back.

“I know Jake's had some mistakes. He's got to be better at it, but I also have confidence he will get better at it too,” Shanahan said.

If he doesn’t improve, the 49ers will need to pivot from him. Otherwise, Cowing will eventually cost them a game.

K Eddy Pineiro

The only reason the game against Washington was on the line was that kicker Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point earlier in the game. He’s been doing that often this season.

That miss only confirms that he has the yips. He’s a shell of himself from last season and is poised to cost the 49ers their first loss. But similar to Cowing, Shanahan is holding out hope with Pineiro.

“Not much to discuss. I can make stuff up, but he knows he's got to make kicks, and we all do. I'm not going to try to teach him how to do that,” Shanahan said.

He’s more cut and dry when talking about Pineiro, but that’s all that needs to be said. Pineiro has to make his kicks. If he continues to struggle, you can expect the 49ers to look elsewhere.

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