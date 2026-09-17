The Real Reason the 49ers Started Connor Colby at Left Guard

The biggest mystery entering Week 1 with the San Francisco 49ers was who they would start at left guard.

It had been a competition since the beginning of training camp. The 49ers were hoping Connor Colby, Robert Jones, or rookie Carver Willis would pull away the deeper they got into camp and after a preseason game or two.

Unfortunately, no one did. They kept the starting job close to the vest and didn’t make a call until the week of the game. Surprisingly, the 49ers elected to go with Colby.

He received the first look at the starting offense when training camp began, but never saw any first-team reps in the preseason. On Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan explained why Colby got the start.

“It was tight throughout everything, but we felt a lot better about him just during the week of practice that we had down there,” said Shanahan.

Well, that’s not much of an answer. And the way Shanahan spoke, he didn't seem enthusiastic about it. That’s because he didn’t share his true thoughts on the left guard situation.

What Shanahan really meant to say is that the 49ers defaulted to Colby. He didn’t do anything to inspire them to name him the starter. He got the start because Jones isn’t good and Willis isn’t ready.

Colby isn’t good either, but at least he knows the offense, and they have experience with him starting at left guard last season. The 49ers believed he was their safe bet, which is true.

Going with Jones, who was sketchy in the preseason and is an injury waiting to happen, is risky. So is giving Willis the start. He’s still trying to get the guard position down after playing exclusively at tackle in college.

The 49ers really had no choice but to go with Colby. It wasn’t anything he did. He was the only option, and I’d be hard-pressed to say that he was a sufficient option.

However, he did perform fine, if not well, against the Rams. He didn’t draw any flags, didn’t allow a sack on Brock Purdy, and the running game flowed throughout the game.

Maybe that game can be a stepping stone for him to finally put it all together. It’s not like playing well against the Rams’ defensive front is a walk in the park. But it’s also not enough to cement his role either.

If he falters for a stretch, the 49ers will not hesitate to pull him or go with a rotation.

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