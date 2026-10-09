Why the 49ers Will Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5
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The Seahawks destroyed the 49ers the past two times these teams played each other, but both are decidedly different teams now.
Those 49ers had Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall as their starting wide receivers. Pearsall had a PCL injury that rendered him practically useless -- not his fault, at least he played -- and Jennings got shut down both times. He caught six passes for 58 yards and no touchdowns total in both games.
This tandem's complete lack of speed allowed the Seahawks' defensive backs to attack the line of scrimmage and smother the short passes and the run game. This explains why the 49ers scored no touchdowns and reached the red zone only once in those two games against Seattle.
These 49ers have Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel as their starting wide receivers. Samuel seems completely rejuvenated, running harder than ever, he's still explosive and has scored three touchdowns in four games.
And Evans is a huge upgrade over Jennings. That's because Evans is a future Hall of Famer, and defenses must respect his size, catch radius, vertical ability and red-zone prowess. So, even when he's limited by a rib injury, as he is this week, he still alters coverages before the snap because defenses are scared of him. His mere presence on the field provides the 49ers with a schematic advantage.
Meanwhile, last season's Seahawks had Kenneth Walker, one of the best running backs in the NFL, and Klint Kubiak, one of the best offensive play callers in the league. This season's Seahawks don't have Walker anymore -- he's on the Chiefs. His replacements -- Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price -- both are injured, and neither will play on Sunday.
As a result, these Seahawks are one-dimensional on offense. And their new play caller, Brian Fleury, never has called plays before this season. And he's having trouble establishing anyone other than reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba as a legitimate weapon. That's why the Seahawks offense stinks on third down this season.
Sam Darnold is a good quarterback when he can complement a strong running game, but he can't do that this season. Now, he's the focal point of Seattle's offense, and he's turnover-prone when he's under pressure.
That's why the 49ers will beat the Seahawks on Sunday. They have a better quarterback than Seattle, a better offensive play caller than Seattle, and a more balanced offense than Seattle. And while the Seahawks have a great defense, the 49ers' defense is really good in its own right.
This will be a grim, violent, low-scoring game that will come down to field goals.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 16, Seahawks 13.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn