SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 home game against the Seattle Seahawks. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis.

Here are the 49ers' inactives: Brock Purdy, Jordan Watkins, Enrique Cruz, Khalid Kareem, Ephesians Prysock. This means that Mike Evans, Dre Greenlaw and Nate Hobbs are active.

Here are the Seahawks' inactives: Quenton Nelson, Emmanuel Wilson, Abraham Lucas, Jarran Reed, Chase Lundt, Jalen Milroe.

Here is my prediction for the final score of today's game.

49ers vs. Seahawks live blog