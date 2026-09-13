Steve Young Fires Back at 49ers Doubters With a Funny Remark

The San Francisco 49ers certainly silenced plenty of doubters with their dominant 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

The polar opposite travel plans certainly played a small hand, but the 49ers still executed the game plan far better than Sean McVay's Rams.

By practically every metric, San Francisco's stock has risen dramatically as the 49ers pursue another Super Bowl run, prompting former legendary quarterback Steve Young to deliver a funny message to those who continue to doubt the franchise.

"I saw a team that we know is really susceptible to injury, and that became a theme, and it's all we talk about, and we've all said if, if, if, if healthy you've got five Hall of Famers on that football team, and if, if, if healthy they could be in the mix with anybody any time, and that's the fact.

"So anyone who sleeps on the Niners is an idiot, like, don't," said Steve Young on the September 11 episode of The Rich Eisen Show.

Sep 9, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (right) and general manager John Lynch at practice at AAMI Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young’s perspective has some substance to it. The caliber of the 49ers’ roster is obvious, and the talent is there for all to see. However, a team that has been susceptible to injuries throughout the Kyle Shanahan era will always have that as its main Achilles’ heel.

There is also the question of age. Some returning players are getting older and may not be quite as explosive as they once were, while the core of the roster continues to age together. That could ultimately be the defining factor of the season.

The Week 1 matchup against the Rams provided a strong indication of what San Francisco can look like when its core players are as healthy as possible. The 49ers were able to defeat a divisional rival that had been widely touted throughout the offseason as the Super Bowl favorite, and on paprer, having one of the league's most stacked and talented rosters.

Staying healthy will be important, but Week 1 should also provide a strong benchmark for the 49ers to carry throughout the season, particularly against teams that are better than them. If San Francisco can keep its core intact, Young’s confidence in this team may prove to be justified.

A game-by-game mentality will be the key, with the 49ers focused on handling each opponent in front of them rather than looking too far ahead. That's what they did last year and they reached the playoffs in remarkable circumstances.