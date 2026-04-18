Two Position Groups the 49ers Don’t Need to Target in the Draft
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The San Francisco 49ers made several notable moves in free agency, strengthening key parts of the roster on both sides of the ball.
The shopping list was extensive, and the 49ers have addressed a large portion of their needs. The front office added two wide receivers in Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, re-signed kicker Eddy Piñeiro and tight end Jake Tonges, brought back Luke Gifford, and reunited with Dre Greenlaw after a year away. They also added several depth pieces along the offensive line, but no major names were added.
With the draft quickly approaching, the 49ers should continue to address both the offensive and defensive lines to bolster protection for Brock Purdy and further improve the pass rush, an area that has only been marginally strengthened following the signing of Osa Odighizuwa in exchange for a third round pick.
The 49ers don't need to add a quarterback
One of the key talking points surrounding potential departures from the 49ers was quarterback Mac Jones.
His stock was at its highest after filling in for Brock Purdy for part of the regular season, yet no team came forward with an offer involving a high draft pick. With the NFL Draft approaching, selecting a quarterback would be a waste of a pick, particularly given the lack of trade interest in Jones.
Purdy is firmly established as the starter, while Jones provides reliable depth heading into the second year of his contract. As a result, investing in another quarterback would offer little immediate value. Building around the current roster gives the San Francisco 49ers a stronger chance to remain competitive in a loaded NFC.
The 49ers also don't need to draft a linebacker
The front office doesn’t need to target a linebacker either. While the 49ers used several linebackers last season due to injuries, that can largely be viewed as a one-off situation.
They already have plenty of depth at the position, with nine linebackers currently on the roster, including a fully healthy Fred Warner in time for the new season.
Although it would be expected that Gifford and Garret Wallow will primarily contribute on special teams, there is still no real need to draft a linebacker.
Using a draft pick here would overlook more urgent needs. The 49ers are in a position to invest their first-round pick in the offensive line or at defensive end, both areas where the franchise desperately needs further support.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal