Why the 49ers Could Fail to Complete Final Moves of the Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers have had a good offseason, but it is not quite complete. According to Brett Sobelski of Bleacher Report, the 49ers have three moves they need to make before they can call this offseason a complete success.

3 moves holding the San Francisco 49ers back from a complete offseason

Determine New Left Guard

The first move Sobelski lists is finding a new left guard. While the team has been linked to a few free agent names, most indications are that a three-man race will take place in training camp. Connor Colby started a few games last year and is expected to improve in year two. Robert Jones was a starter-quality free agent addition, but he missed all of 2025 with a neck issue.

Then, there is the rookie Carver Willis. He was taken in round four because he played tackle, but a college tackle could turn into a strong NFL guard. The faster they decide on this, the better.

Add an edge-defender

This might be another move that Sobelski wants to see happen, but might not. Sobelski argues that Romello Height will not be enough to turn them around from finishing last in sacks last year. However, the 49ers are leaning heavily on Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa being healthy this year, after missing most of last year, which would be a good reason to see their sacks increase.

If Bosa and Williams are healthy, and they have the rookie in Height, anyone they add will be back-end depth. They have Keion White, Cam Sample, and Sam Okuayinonu to compete for that.

While the team has been linked to Joey Bosa, they might keep things in-house with their competition.

Trade wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers have not done the first two things because they are higher on their in-house options than Sobelski. However, they would love to trade Aiyuk. At this point, it appears no one is bothering to send an offer. It would be hard for the team to accept a trade if they are not getting offered any trades.

The Washington Commanders have been linked to Aiyuk, but as he continues his social media tirades, the team might be souring on the idea. Either way, they expect him to be released so he can sign with them freely. No other teams want to trade for the headache if he wants to force himself to Washington.

The 49ers could end up zero out three on this wishlist.