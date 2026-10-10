Why 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Tends Not to Draft Offensive Linemen Early

The San Francisco 49ers' offensive line is one of the most surprising improvements on their roster this season.

It says a lot that, after the first four games - two of which were against teams that made the NFC and AFC Championship Games last season - not a single team has managed to sack quarterback Brock Purdy.

The position group has made a big improvement, whereas for the last few years, it was considered mediocre at best.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has made only one Day 1 pick on the offensive line in the 10 years he's been in San Francisco. In the end, it was a wasted pick as Mike MCGlinchey wasn't elite and now he plays for the Denver Broncos.

Aside from Trent Williams, whom they traded from the Washington Redskins (now Commanders), the rest of the offensive line was selected in the third, fifth and seventh rounds, respectively. Jake Brendel came from free agency.

Now that the 49ers know that Williams' days are numbered due to him acknowledging he could retire after 2027, the front office opted not to use a Day 1 pick in this year's draft, which received some backlash.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebratse with offensive line Dominick Puni (77) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's all well and good that the unit is playing their best on the field, it doesn't change the fact that they should draft high on a Williams replacement.

Shanahan revealed more on his philosophy on drafting offensive linemen, stating to NBC Sports Bay Area: “By no means do we go into it and say it’s just our philosophy not to take those guys early, but we just don’t take them to take them.

"One thing I noticed a lot in this league, I think a lot of people take Olinemen just to take them. It’s one of safest things to do.

"If you take an Olineman, very rarely are you gonna get questioned. Very rarely does it turn into busts, even if they’re just an average guy.

"A guy who’s in the first round and plays like a fourth round guy, but still plays like a starter, there’s not that much difference.

"It’s hard to find starters, first round, fourth round, whatever, but there’s not that much of a difference until you find like a Pro Bowl type dude.”

It would be wise to find a left tackle to replace Williams before he retires. His eventual absence will be a huge loss to this roster.