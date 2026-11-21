Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy have never beaten the Minnesota Vikings together. They're like their NFC Kansas City Chiefs.

They have struggled against the Vikings, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores is the reason for that. He has the San Francisco 49ers' number.

To make matters worse, his defense this season is better than the previous two times he's faced the 49ers. It could be a long night in Mexico City for the 49ers.

However, they have a better chance of having the last laugh this time, and it's thanks to their massive advantage that they have over the Vikings.

That massive advantage is the acclimation to elevation. The 49ers have been practicing in Colorado Springs all week. It sits 6,035 feet above sea level, which is roughly 1,300 feet lower than Mexico City.

While it's not a perfect match, the fact that the 49ers have closely replicated the conditions in Mexico City for their war with the Vikings gives them the advantage.

They won't gas out as much or as early in the game as the Vikings will, which will help the 49ers get off to a fast start. They're already feeling the difference after being there since Monday.

"I know everyone makes a big deal about it and sometimes it is, but I'm less out of breath right now walking here than I was on Wednesday I think when I talked to you guys," Kyle Shanahan said. "Then I couldn't read the whole injury report, so everybody gets better each day but you can definitely still feel it. We'll be better after today, a little bit better tomorrow, but still when you get to Mexico City and it's 2,000 feet higher, we'll still feel it then too but it definitely won't be as bad."

Shanahan is underselling how crucial it was to acclimate to the elevation this week. It's just like when they went to Australia a week before playing the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener.

It turns all of the disadvantages that would typically derail a team into a massive advantage. It helped them in Week 1, and it will certainly help them in Week 11 against the Vikings.

In a way, playing the Vikings in Mexico City was an awesome setup as opposed to Santa Clara. The 49ers need all the help they can get to defeat the Vikings with playoff seeding on the line.

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