Why the 49ers May Regret Choosing Keenan Allen Over a Younger WR

The San Francisco 49ers have announced a trade to acquire Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

On paper, the move makes sense. It gives San Francisco a potential future Hall of Famer for the short term while only costing a sixth-round pick. To be fair, it's about as straightforward a move as you might expect.

That said, the 49ers were linked with multiple other receivers, many of whom were considerably younger. There are a few reasons to suggest San Francisco could end up regretting its decision not to pursue one of those alternatives.

An effective Ricky Pearsall replacement

Targeting someone younger could have given the 49ers a potential long-term replacement for Ricky Pearsall. He's entering his third season, and there's no guarantee San Francisco will exercise his fifth-year option following the 2027 season.

Injuries have plagued his career so far, making his long-term future with the team less certain given his lack of availability. His rookie season can be excused, but the injuries suffered over the past two seasons are something the 49ers will have to keep in mind when deciding whether to commit to him long-term.

Too many older recievers on the roster

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen will likely only be on the roster until the end of this season, but it proves a point about their receiving corps in general.

The vast majority of the receivers playing for San Francisco are already 30 or older. George Kittle, Mike Evans and Brandin Cooks are all 33, DeMarcus Robinson is 32, KhaDarel Hodge is 31, and Deebo Samuel is 30.

Bringing in another veteran does little to address the team's longer-term needs at the position. Sooner rather than later, a massive rebuild will have to be made on offense.

Bringing in someone with Allen's experience is certainly a positive, but there's a legitimate argument that experience shouldn't necessarily outweigh the potential of a younger receiver who has also impressed.

Ultimately, the decision to bring Allen in reinforces the idea that San Francisco is reluctant to part with significant draft capital ahead of what could be an inevitable partial rebuild. That transition could arrive sooner rather than later, making the decision to prioritise a short-term veteran over a younger option all the more questionable.

Can they rely on De'Zhaun Stribling and Jordan Watkins to become the future of the franchise in this position? I'm not so sure. Let's see what unfolds.