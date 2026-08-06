Why the 49ers Should Cancel Joint Practice With the Titans

Injuries have been running rampant for the San Francisco 49ers early on in training camp.

They’re losing so many players that you have to wonder if they’ll be able to uphold their joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. It wouldn’t be the first time they’ve cancelled a joint practice before.

They last did it two years ago when injuries piled up, so it’s very well a possibility that they do it again. However, it’s not something they’re concerned about just yet.

“It seems like we're very healthy,” said assistant head coach Chris Foerster. “I mean, we have injuries. We have dings and bumps and bruises, and guys are missing practices. It's yet to come up in anything I've heard. Doesn't mean it hasn't been discussed, but, shoot, I think it will be plenty.”

Calling the 49ers “very healthy” is a wild statement to make. It’s simply not true. In any case, the 49ers should cancel their joint practice with the 49ers. At the very least, it should be strongly considered.

Why they should cancel

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers have to protect themselves and read the current situation. They're not healthy. It’s bound to get worse at the rate at which players are getting injured.

You should fully expect at least a few more players to be out of practice for the 49ers. That’s the way it’s been going. There’s zero reason to believe it will improve.

Even if some players get healthy and return, another player or two will take their place. This is the theme for the 49ers. Maintaining healthy players, let alone at an adequate level, is impossible.

But it seems the 49ers will go through with their joint practice regardless. On one end, I understand it. A joint practice is the peak of training camp. There are endless benefits to it.

On the other end, who will the 49ers be able to run out there? A bunch of second- and third-stringers? What good will that do? Some second-stringers will be to see during it.

Other than that, it won’t give the 49ers the optimal look in practice that they want. It defeats the purpose of a joint practice, and the odds are they will lose more players in that practice because it’s full speed

There’s more risk in holding a joint practice than not, and it’s never supposed to be that way. The 49ers need to protect themselves and worry about getting to Week 1.

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