Why the 49ers Should Be Pushing Harder for a Trade After Week 8

Having a Week 8 Bye was perfect timing for the San Francisco 49ers.

One overlooked benefit for it was that they could observe the lay of the NFC. The 49ers haven't been able to dig in and do that outside of their division.

Now that Week 8 has concluded, the 49ers should be more motivated and push harder for a trade. The biggest motivator should be from watching the Chicago Bears beat up the Seattle Seahawks.

No one does that to Seattle. Not even the 49ers. Yet the Bears did that on the road in primetime. That's a massively impressive win for them.

It should put the 49ers on notice that they are a significant threat, if not greater than the Seahawks, who were their greatest threat entering this season.

The Bears are clicking on offense, as well as, if not better than, the 49ers when they're healthy. But the scary part about the Bears is that their defense is actually good now.

Acquiring defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons has greatly improved them. But the one weakness they showcased was that their defensive backs can be taken advantage of.

This makes a trade for a wide receiver more of a need. Maybe the 49ers can pick up the phone and call the Indianapolis Colts again and see if they can acquire Joshua Downs.

He's a solid vertical threat that can stretch every defense. If he's not available or viewed as a good enough improvement to the 49ers' offense, then they can still look at an edge rusher.

This is where I've advocated for a trade to be made by the 49ers. Defense will always win championships. Yes, they brought in DeForest Buckner.

He will help them immensely, but why stop there? Adding an impactful edge rusher will evolve the 49ers' defense from an amazing one to an overpowered one.

That will do wonders when they have to face the Bears in the playoffs. It will also make it miserable for other electric offenses in the NFC, like the Detroit Lions.

Not to mention some of the mediocre offenses that will be in a nightmare facing the 49ers' defense, like the Minnesota Vikings or the Seahawks (again).

Whichever path the 49ers take, they should be further motivated to make a trade. They cannot stand idly by and waste a prime shot at making the Super Bowl.

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