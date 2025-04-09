Are Bears comparisons of Darnell Wright to Penei Sewell valid?
It was a quote from the combine and Ben Johnson that seemed to add insult to Detroit Lions fans' injuries—at least they acted that way on social media.
“I see Darnell Wright very much in the same mold as a Penei Sewell," Johnson said. "We tried to do things the last three years in Detroit to highlight Sewell in space, highlight him on one-on-one blocks, him against their best defensive linemen.
"I see the same thing from Darnell."
Of course, Johnson didn't say Wright was as good as Sewell, just that they're hoping he can do some of those things and he has a similar body type.
He does.
Sewell actually is a quarter inch shorter at 6-foot-4 7/8, based on combine heights. Now Wright is 333 pounds and Sewell 335.
A tale of the tape shows both have more in common with Will Campbell of LSU than anyone might expect. Neither has long arms. Sewell has arms 33-1/4 inches and Wright's are 33-3/4 inches. Ideal for tackles is considered 34 inches or longer.
A huge physical difference is Wright's hand are only 9 inches, bottom 2% of tackles measured at combines according to Mockdraftable.com. But Wright's hands are 10 3/8 inches, the top 26% for hand size. It helps if you're trying to get our hands on an edge rusher.
The blocking side of it is obviously Sewell's big advantage at this time. He has played two years longer and was top 10 among tackles the last three years for Pro Football Focus, including first in 2023. He even was 26th as a rookie when they moved him back and forth between left and right tackle.
Wright has made great strides in two years as a blocker, going from 68th of 137 as a rookie according to PFF, then last year 16th of 141.
The athletic advantage Wright has indicates he can be the player the Bears hope becomes as good as Wright, even with the smaller hand size. He ran 5.01 seconds for the 40, top 10% of tackles, while Sewell was top 21% at 5.1.
Wright had a 29-inch vertical, an inch higher than Sewell.
Wright did the broad jump at 114 inches, five more than Sewell and top 7% for tackles.
The difference definitely has been the blocking to date, but Wright only has played two seasons.
Wright definitely looks up to Sewell.
"Him being one of the greater players, as far as the offensive line in the game today, I watch him all the time," Wright said. "His body type, I feel like, is similar to mine. "Then, being in the same conference, his tape comes up anyways. I'm always watching him. Try to emulate some of the things he does. Obviously, you can't emulate everything. Some people are just different. Some people have different talents. I watch him."
Another obvious difference is Sewell has been able to play with some great offensive linemen over the last three years when Johnson was the offensive coordinator. Now, though, Wright will have Johnson as his play caller and offensive designer.
"The Lions offensive line as a whole, you could tell there are a lot of veteran guys with a lot of experience," Wright said. "Something we didn't really have last year, or at least just speaking from my position, not a lot of experience–years playing.
"You could tell they were like a really cohesive unit. A lot of things you can learn from them, they're a good O-line."
It is easier to excel in a line of high-quality veteran players who have been in the same offense together and Wright definitely hasn't had this edge. Counting the year before Wright came to the Bears, they've had 30 changes of starting offensive lines.
Now, though, Wright might start to get an edge of this type. He saw the influx of three veterans on the line in and just before free agency and can't wait to get on the field with Drew Dalman at center, Jonah Jackson at right guard, Joe Thuney at left guard and with Braxton Jones at left tackle.
At least it would seem Jones would be at left tackle. Wright, as far as he knows, is being kept at right tackle and not moving to the left side.
“Well, they said I was going to quarterback," Wright joked. "We're really just training right now, just putting the groundwork in."
Now Wright also has a different offensive line coach in Dan Roushar. He has had success in New Orleans, just like the former Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan had with Atlanta.
"He and I talk a lot," Wright said. "The thing I'm most excited about with him is just the way he inspires me to, not a leap of faith, but not be afraid to fail. We talk a lot, so it'll be good."
As for those comparisons with Sewell, both Wright and the Bears have to hope they can be expressing the same thoughts after this season because that would be truly elite company.
“I'm happy, I'm fortunate that they think highly of me and hopefully I can live up to that," Wright said. "He's a really, really good player and I try to emulate some of his stuff. He's good, so I hope I can live up to that."
